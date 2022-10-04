ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans try to streak into bye after climbing back to .500

By By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLX8O_0iLdaYyX00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have clawed their way back to .500 after an 0-2 start.

Thanks to playing in the AFC South, the two-time division champs no longer are sitting on the bottom looking up.

All they have to do now is find a way to win another road game and get to their bye without losing any more players to injuries.

“Well, this will be a huge week for us,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I mean, we can’t look ahead. We have to focus on going into Washington and preparing this week and finding out who’s available.”

The Titans (2-2) held off the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 for their fourth straight win in this division rivalry and fifth in the past six. Derrick Henry ran for 114 yards for his first 100-yard rushing game this season and finished with a combined 147 yards.

“There’s plenty of things that we need to fix, and we will,” Vrabel said.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Titans have started each game by driving for a touchdown. Against the Colts, they topped themselves by scoring on each of their first four possessions. Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, their offseason trade acquisition from the Super Bowl champion Rams, got his first TD catch this season.

Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champ, had his best game yet this season by halftime with 99 yards rushing. He should have had a second rushing TD that was wiped out by a holding penalty on rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The second half. The Titans now have been outscored 64-7 after halftime and haven’t scored a single point since the third quarter of their season opener. Their scoreless stretch has reached seven straight quarters in the second half of games.

The Titans’ offensive struggles reached a new level against the Colts as they were outgained 199-28 in the second half. They opened the second half with three straight three-and-outs.

STOCK UP

Rookie Roger McCreary. The cornerback out of Auburn looked like a luxury pick at No. 35 overall with the Titans already having Kristian Fulton, a second-round pick in 2020, and 2021 first-round selection Caleb Farley along with third-rounder Elijah Molden.

McCreary has started every game this season. Against the Colts, he was one of four defenders to play every snap and ranked second in tackles.

STOCK DOWN

Farley. At least the 2021 first-round pick got on the field for 27 snaps against the Colts, a big improvement from the previous game. But he’s coming off the bench with Terrance Mitchell and Andrew Adams, a pair of recent pickups off other teams’ practice squads, both starting.

INJURED

Burks was on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot after the game. Vrabel said Monday that they still were evaluating the 18th pick overall and he didn’t know how long the rookie will be out. NFL.com reported Burks has turf toe, but wouldn’t need surgery.

OLB Bud Dupree returned after missing the previous game with an injured hip and lasted only nine snaps before leaving the game again. He did recover a fumble. ILB Monty Rice, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list, might return to practice this week.

Vrabel said he didn’t expect either WR Racey McMath nor CB Elijah Molden to start practicing this week. Both have spent the minimum of four games on injured reserve, allowing the Titans to have them to start practicing if either are among the eight players allowed to be brought back this season.

KEY NUMBER

0 — The Titans climbed back to even in turnover margin after not turning the ball over in Indianapolis. The defense came up with an interception and recovered two fumbles.

NEXT STEPS

Survive their next road trip to Washington, climb above .500 and use the bye to rest and heal up.

It’s not great that the break comes five games into the season, but the banged-up Titans need to catch their breath before hosting Indianapolis on Oct. 23 followed by another pair of road games at Houston and at Kansas City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday. Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN. He was listed as limited again...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
The Newport Plain Talk

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Giants QB Daniel Jones moves from injury report to starting lineup

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers. Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans look to keep rolling against struggling Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Coming off consecutive victories to get them to .500, coach Mike Vrabel told his Tennessee Titans there was much more to accomplish because half the NFL is 2-2 at this point. It’s actually just below half, but who’s counting? Now facing the Washington Commanders, who have lost three in a row and struggled to find their footing, the Titans are seeking bigger and better things after...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
781
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy