Flowing Cloud Technology, a former Chinese recreation growth platform that become a metaverse-focused firm final December, closed its public providing on Friday and is anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong inventory alternate (HKEX) on Oct 18. Flowing Cloud first filed a type on the HKEX simply days after its transition, with the corporate mentioning the phrase “metaverse” greater than 200 instances in its prospectus, but it surely “automatically lapsed” after it didn’t pursue the itemizing throughout the required six months. According to the prospectus, AR/VR advertising providers, AR/VR content material, and AR/VR SaaS make up the vast majority of the corporate’s present income; AR/VR advertising providers accounted for 72.3% of the agency’s complete income within the first quarter of 2022, and it claims to have spent lower than 4% of income on R&D during the last three years. Flowing Cloud additionally stated that it has no clear revenue mannequin as but because of the development of the metaverse nonetheless being in its early phases. [Flowing Cloud Technology]

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO