‘Your electricity will be disconnected…’: Scammers try to lure unsuspecting victims
Many customers have been receiving messages on WhatsApp and by way of SMS from unknown numbers which declare that the person’s electrical energy, phone or different connections shall be disconnected until they contact a sure quantity. “I received the first SMS on September 30 and then a second message on October 2. My mother also received a similar message. We have a very high electricity bill so I thought that maybe it is right,” Soumya Sengupta, a 38-year-old Kolkata-based businessman informed indianexpress.com.
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
Secrets of solar flares to be uncovered by China
The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) is the primary ever photo voltaic observatory by China which is being despatched on a mission to grasp photo voltaic flares. It has change into important to grasp the fiercely moody Sun higher just because it may possibly shoot off explosive materials in the direction of Earth which will trigger mass deaths and ship humanity again to the Dark Ages. As we close to the height of the present photo voltaic cycle, the Earth is being uncovered to more and more intense photo voltaic storms. These photo voltaic storms are principally a results of a photo voltaic eruption which throws enormous quantities of photo voltaic particles, often known as coronal mass ejections, in area directed on the Earth. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have despatched their particular person photo voltaic observatories in area — Solar Orbiter and Solar Dynamics Observatory — to review our star in depth. And now, becoming a member of them would be the first photo voltaic observatory by China which is named the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S). ASO-S will completely be finding out photo voltaic flares and attempt to perceive why these eruptions occur on the Sun.
Flowing Cloud Technology to be listed in Hong Kong amid metaverse build · TechNode
Flowing Cloud Technology, a former Chinese recreation growth platform that become a metaverse-focused firm final December, closed its public providing on Friday and is anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong inventory alternate (HKEX) on Oct 18. Flowing Cloud first filed a type on the HKEX simply days after its transition, with the corporate mentioning the phrase “metaverse” greater than 200 instances in its prospectus, but it surely “automatically lapsed” after it didn’t pursue the itemizing throughout the required six months. According to the prospectus, AR/VR advertising providers, AR/VR content material, and AR/VR SaaS make up the vast majority of the corporate’s present income; AR/VR advertising providers accounted for 72.3% of the agency’s complete income within the first quarter of 2022, and it claims to have spent lower than 4% of income on R&D during the last three years. Flowing Cloud additionally stated that it has no clear revenue mannequin as but because of the development of the metaverse nonetheless being in its early phases. [Flowing Cloud Technology]
The Agency launches in The Bahamas
Real property boutique brokerage The Agency, on Thursday introduced the launch of its new franchise workplace primarily based in The Bahamas, to be led by managing director Danny Lowe. This is the group’s third location within the Caribbean after Turks and Caicos, and the Cayman Islands. It has 62 places...
After crackdown, Xiaomi to flee India for Pakistan? Chinese company reacts
Xiaomi has slammed the allegations that it is likely to be shifting all its India operations to Pakistan in a Twitter submit and known as it “completely false and baseless”. Earlier this week, experiences claimed that Xiaomi would possibly transfer its operations from India to Pakistan. The experiences...
AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir
DENVER, Colorado. Palantir Technologies has gained an $85.1 million contract to offer U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) with help for its prognostic and predictive upkeep and provide chain optimization efforts, the corporate introduced in an announcement. Under the five-year contract, AMC will use Palantir software program to “help logistics in...
Steve Jobs’ iPhone obsession led to Apple’s silicon revolution
The fates of Apple and Taiwanese semiconductor producer TSCM have grown inextricably intertwined for the reason that introduction of the iPhone. As every subsequent technology of iPhone hurtled previous the technological capabilities of its predecessor, the processors that powered them grew more and more complicated and specialised — to the purpose that, immediately, TSCM has develop into the one chip fab on the planet with the requisite instruments and know-how to truly construct them. In his new guide, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology, financial historian Chris Miller examines the rise of processor manufacturing as an economically essential commodity, the nationwide safety implications these international provide chains would possibly pose to America.
Now, US targets China’s chip industry
The US revealed a sweeping set of export controls, together with a measure to chop China off from sure chips. The Biden administration on Friday revealed a sweeping set of export controls, together with a measure to chop China off from sure semiconductor chips made wherever on this planet with U.S. tools, vastly increasing its attain in its bid to gradual Beijing’s technological and navy advances.
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it
The metaverse is struggling, even amongst its personal creators. Meta’s VR social community Horizon Worlds is unpopular with staff and has critical issues with high quality, in accordance with an inside firm memo, The Verge reported. The firm’s new VP of Metaverse Vishal Shah, who replaced Vivek Sharma, pleaded...
Shezad Dawood’s Hybrid Reality | Frieze
Shezad Dawood’s digital actuality paintings The Terrarium (2020) – which is able to characteristic in his installations for the Deutsche Bank Wealth Management Lounges at the Frieze festivals this October – transports us 300 years into the longer term, the place local weather change has rendered the Earth’s floor 90 p.c water. Here, having been topic to a collection of advanced genetic splicing programmes, new people have been launched from an experimental laboratory into the open Baltic Sea to discover their environment.
Crackdown on China! How the US will decide who to punish with tech curbs
Deciding who will get damage by new US curbs on promoting tech to China will come down to what’s a “supercomputer”. Deciding who will get damage by sweeping new U.S. curbs on promoting expertise to China will come down partly to what constitutes a “supercomputer,” consultants instructed Reuters.
