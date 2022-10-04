The fates of Apple and Taiwanese semiconductor producer TSCM have grown inextricably intertwined for the reason that introduction of the iPhone. As every subsequent technology of iPhone hurtled previous the technological capabilities of its predecessor, the processors that powered them grew more and more complicated and specialised — to the purpose that, immediately, TSCM has develop into the one chip fab on the planet with the requisite instruments and know-how to truly construct them. In his new guide, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology, financial historian Chris Miller examines the rise of processor manufacturing as an economically essential commodity, the nationwide safety implications these international provide chains would possibly pose to America.

