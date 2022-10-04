Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Fallout 76 is free this week and it's actually good now
Multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76 is free to play this week, and might actually be worth taking for a spin. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free from now until October 11. You can try it out on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
daystech.org
WhatsApp rolls out big privacy update for Android users
By Ankita Garg: WhatsApp has rolled out a brand new privateness function for customers. The messaging app now means that you can disguise your on-line standing in chats, which is likely one of the largest updates. This is a crucial privateness function that’s already accessible within the Signal app. There are nonetheless a number of different privateness options that WhatsApp lacks, corresponding to screenshot blocking, and an incognito keyboard. But it’s regularly including it to its messaging app to supply customers extra comfort and higher management over their privateness.
daystech.org
Here’s Everything Coming To GeForce NOW For October
As the primary Thursday of October, NVIDIA is sharing its total listing of video games for GeForce NOW this month. It clearly isn’t giving dates for each single title’s arrival on the service. But it does give the breakdown of what video games to anticipate. And at that time it’s only a ready sport to see when issues pop up. At the very least, this serves as a great way to get excited for what’s to come back. And it’d even enable you resolve whether or not or to not buy a sure sport.
daystech.org
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it
The metaverse is struggling, even amongst its personal creators. Meta’s VR social community Horizon Worlds is unpopular with staff and has critical issues with high quality, in accordance with an inside firm memo, The Verge reported. The firm’s new VP of Metaverse Vishal Shah, who replaced Vivek Sharma, pleaded...
daystech.org
Magic Leap 2 Now Available to Customers as the Most Immersive Augmented Reality Headset for Enterprise
Magic Leap introduced that its subsequent era enterprise augmented actuality platform, Magic Leap 2, is now commercially accessible. Magic Leap 2 is now accessible to all prospects within the United States, Canada, UK, EU (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland), and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Availability in Japan and Singapore is anticipated earlier than the top of the 12 months.
daystech.org
How to Set iPhone Email Reminders With iOS 16
Taking management of your inbox has been one of many trickiest productiveness issues of the previous few many years, and varied e-mail apps have tried to make it simpler to handle your e-mail. One of the extra widespread options has been apps that allow you to “snooze” an e-mail message so it pops again to the highest of your inbox while you’re prepared to handle it. Starting with iOS 16, the iPhone’s Mail app affords an identical characteristic – an e-mail reminder.
daystech.org
Super Planet’s Airship Knights opens Pre-registration on Android and iOS
The pre-registration interval for Airship Knights, a cellular recreation that evokes these fond recollections, has begun on Android and iOS gadgets! is an Idle Voyage RPG the place you possibly can expertise the thrill of fantasy video games whereas crusing over an endless sky. You will change into completely engrossed within the universe of “Airship Knights” as you interact in fight with the lovely pixel figures. If you’re pondering of boarding the airship, listed here are 3 engaging factors of Airship Knights.
daystech.org
How To Invest In Artificial Intelligence
Tesla AI Day got here and went, they delivered on the humanoid robotic prototype introduced final yr and poised to hit the market lengthy earlier than the last decade’s finish. Companies like Amazon are constructed across the energy of synthetic intelligence, with each facet of the enterprise utilizing AI,...
daystech.org
FTC Pares Back Lawsuit Targeting Meta Platforms’ Bid for Virtual-Reality Company
Federal antitrust authorities on Friday pared again their lawsuit looking for to dam Facebook dad or mum Meta Platforms buy of an organization that has a number one place available in the market for virtual-reality health apps. The transfer drops some claims the Federal Trade Commission made in July when...
daystech.org
Miko Robotics acquires majority stake in AI chess startup, Square Off • TechCrunch
This morning, it takes the subsequent step within the startup lifecycle, as Bay Area-based kids robotics firm Miko broadcasts that it has acquired a majority stake of 70% of the agency. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Miko on this journey to revolutionize edutainment for kids,” Square Off’s co-founder and CEO, Bhavya Gohil, says in a brief press launch tied to the information.
daystech.org
Tech downturn: Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Demand Drop as Recession Looms
Signs are piling up that the tech downturn could also be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Signs are piling up that the tech downturn could also be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. After years of report capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a weekly foundation that demand is sputtering. In the most recent signal of hassle, Samsung Electronics Co. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported disappointing outcomes inside hours of one another that broadly missed projections.
daystech.org
The OnePlus 7 Phones Are Finally Getting Stable Android 12
OnePlus is a shell of its former self at this level. Much like with Nokia, Blackberry, HTC, and different firms, individuals assume fondly of the best way the corporate used to be. A traditional from the corporate, the OnePlus 7, is lastly getting the secure replace to Android 12, in keeping with Android Authority.
daystech.org
Pixel 7 Pro Excitement, OnePlus’ Trees, Xiaomi 12T Pro Reviews
Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines the world over of Android, this week’s Android Circuit consists of the launch and first ideas on the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch, why Samsung is thus far forward of Google, the brand new European USB-C charging customary, Xiaomi 12T Pro opinions, OnePlus’ trade-in for timber, and one million dynamic islands on Android.
daystech.org
One UI 5.0 Beta 4 rollout for Samsung Galaxy S22 series expands to Germany and India
Samsung launched the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 Beta 4 replace for the Galaxy S22 sequence a few days in the past within the US, which is now rolling out in Germany and India. The replace has firmware model ending with ZVJ2 and requires a obtain of about 1.3GB. It...
daystech.org
Exploring the best features of iOS 16 | News, Sports, Jobs
In this concern, I’ll go over among the greatest options of iOS 16 that simply got here out. So, let’s get began after you put in the brand new software program in your iPhone. Ready for the primary mind-blower? Open up Photos and select a photograph with folks...
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
daystech.org
Samsung Shares Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance An It Isn’t Good News
Samsung has introduced its quarterly earnings steering for Q3 2022 and it isn’t excellent news for its traders. The firm is observing its first year-on-year (YoY) revenue decline in years. And it’s a somewhat steep decline of over 31 %. The Korean behemoth will publish its full earnings report later this month.
daystech.org
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Cases
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now lastly official, and it’s preserving the identical worth because the Pixel 6 Pro from final yr. Starting at $899, which does undercut among the competitors on the market. With loads of premium flagships beginning at $999 or extra. If you’re going to select up a Pixel 7 Pro, you’re going to wish to get a case or two in your new cellphone. So we’ve rounded up the easiest circumstances in your new cellphone.
daystech.org
Meta Quest 2 gets exclusive VR series ‘Scream Park’ from entertainment studio BlackBox TV • TechCrunch
Meta Quest TV is the VR dwelling for VR headsets Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Users want a Meta Quest 2 machine to view “Scream Park.” In August, Meta hiked the price of Quest 2 from $299.99 to $399.99 due to excessive manufacturing prices. Each episode will...
