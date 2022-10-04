ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
KYTV

Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
krcgtv.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
leisuregrouptravel.com

4 Spots to Shop You’ll Only Find in Branson

Find all you need at these wonderfully unique novelty stores. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains lies the charming town of Branson, Missouri where unspoiled nature and idyllic scenery surround four one-of-a-kind shops you’ll only find here. An Extraordinary Emporium. In 1961, Dick and June Hartley’s dream...
sgfcitizen.org

College enrollment is down nationwide. Why is OTC’s ag program growing like a weed?

On Sept. 12 at about 6:30 in the morning, a cow named Red gave birth to a calf in the pen next to the Ozarks Technical Community College Ag Education Center in Nixa. Rob Flatness, head of the ag program, named it Richie, in honor of the Richwood Valley Campus that since 2019 has housed the ag school, one of the fastest-growing programs at OTC.
sgfcitizen.org

Pedestrian hit and killed at Republic and Fremont Oct. 4

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 7:28 a.m. today, Oct. 4, near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue, according to Springfield police. The pedestrian was walking north across Republic when a vehicle traveling east on Republic hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.
