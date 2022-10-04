Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Related
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
sgfcitizen.org
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
HAPPENING NOW: After much pushback, debate, ‘historic’ Springfield home being torn down
Demolition crews are taking down the home on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street that has been the subject of much debate for months.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sgfcitizen.org
Developer will demolish University Heights house this week, heavy equipment moves in
A request made by developers to demolish the large white house diagonally across from Mercy Hospital was approved by the city’s Building and Development Services staff over the weekend, according to online records. The colonial-style home — 1755 S. National Ave. — is 92 years old and has been...
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri
Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
Police investigating shooting in west Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
sgfcitizen.org
Victim named in car-pedestrian fatality; crash remains under investigation
Springfield police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. Ronnie Highbear, 35, was walking northbound across Republic Road when he was hit by an SUV traveling east near the Fremont Avenue intersection. The Nissan Rogue that struck Highbear on Oct. 4 at about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted on drug charges in Greene County. Fiedell Williams was wanted on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in St. Louis in 1993. A judge sentenced him to life in prison with a chance for parole.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department chief says efforts to stop expired temp tags yielded good results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has cracked down on expired temporary license plates in the past 60 days, and Chief Paul Williams says the extra effort has worked. Police issued 350 tickets during the two months. And from the first 30 days to the second 30 days,...
krcgtv.com
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leisuregrouptravel.com
4 Spots to Shop You’ll Only Find in Branson
Find all you need at these wonderfully unique novelty stores. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains lies the charming town of Branson, Missouri where unspoiled nature and idyllic scenery surround four one-of-a-kind shops you’ll only find here. An Extraordinary Emporium. In 1961, Dick and June Hartley’s dream...
sgfcitizen.org
College enrollment is down nationwide. Why is OTC’s ag program growing like a weed?
On Sept. 12 at about 6:30 in the morning, a cow named Red gave birth to a calf in the pen next to the Ozarks Technical Community College Ag Education Center in Nixa. Rob Flatness, head of the ag program, named it Richie, in honor of the Richwood Valley Campus that since 2019 has housed the ag school, one of the fastest-growing programs at OTC.
KYTV
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from many fans saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian hit and killed at Republic and Fremont Oct. 4
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 7:28 a.m. today, Oct. 4, near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue, according to Springfield police. The pedestrian was walking north across Republic when a vehicle traveling east on Republic hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.
Comments / 0