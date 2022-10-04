Read full article on original website
Funeral for Slain Deputy Blane Lane Set For Tuesday
The funeral for Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church in Lakeland. Law enforcement honors, including a helicopter flyover, taps, a bagpipe, and a three-shot volley, will...
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
Memorial set for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane
A memorial service will be held for a Polk County sheriff’s 21-year-old Blane Lane will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors including a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpiper, and three-shot volley...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
FEMA dispatches disaster teams, mobile centers to help individuals after Hurricane Ian
Mobile centers will also set up at shelters, grocery stores and water distribution sites. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is activating almost 300 Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to help individuals seek federal assistance. They are being dispatched to go door-to-door in Collier, Hardee, Hillsborough, Polk and Seminole counties. Disaster...
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
Bartow residents still without power, dealing with flooding one week after Hurricane Ian
For some Polk County residents, life is starting to return to normal after Hurricane Ian. Others are still dealing with flooding and a lack of power.
Lake Toho water levels start to come down
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. The milestone could worsen flooding in some Osceola County neighborhoods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People who stayed...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
