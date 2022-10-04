ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

LkldNow

Funeral for Slain Deputy Blane Lane Set For Tuesday

The funeral for Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot while serving a search warrant early Tuesday morning, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. at Victory Church in Lakeland. Law enforcement honors, including a helicopter flyover, taps, a bagpipe, and a three-shot volley, will...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Memorial set for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane

A memorial service will be held for a Polk County sheriff’s 21-year-old Blane Lane will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors including a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpiper, and three-shot volley...
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

FEMA dispatches disaster teams, mobile centers to help individuals after Hurricane Ian

Mobile centers will also set up at shelters, grocery stores and water distribution sites. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is activating almost 300 Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to help individuals seek federal assistance. They are being dispatched to go door-to-door in Collier, Hardee, Hillsborough, Polk and Seminole counties. Disaster...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
