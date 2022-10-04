Read full article on original website
Red Oak council discusses comp plan steering committee
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue in Red Oak to formulate an updated comprehensive plan. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the steering committee that would take the lead on updating the city's comprehensive plan. The committee is part of a $20,000 contract the council approved in August with the Southwest Iowa Planning council to update the city's current 20-year-old document. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she has contacted Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Bill Wombacher to gauge his and the commission's interest in the committee.
Elliott to resign as Mills County attorney, withdraw from election
(Glenwood) -- After over six years of service in the office, Naeda Elliott is stepping down as the Mills County Attorney. The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to formally receive Elliott's resignation letter at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8. Late last month, Elliott announced her resignation and withdrawal from the upcoming November General Elections after accepting a new position. Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and recently served in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democrat Peter Johnson is currently running unopposed for the Fremont County position. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the county discussed a path moving forward at its regular meeting Tuesday and will eventually make an appointment.
Red Oak council discusses city procurement policy
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing possible local regulations for seeking bids and city purchases. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed a possible procurement policy for seeking goods and services for the city and price limits for department heads and the city administrator making decisions without prior council approval. While Iowa Code has some guidelines for when a competitive process is necessary for an improvement project, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says discussions of adopting a local policy come after multiple disputes about the required protocols in recent purchases and decisions.
Clarinda board upholds discipline handed out from bullying, harassment investigation
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have upheld a student's punishment given out by the school's administrative staff following an investigation into a late-August incident. Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board held a hearing, discussion, and, by a 4-0 vote, upheld a five-day out-of-school suspension and a...
Mills County board discusses flood buyout properties
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property. After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
Nebraska City council extends land purchase timeline
(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
Fair competition a highlight for southwest Iowa 4-H club
TABOR, Iowa — 4-H has always been an important part of Angie Alley’s life, and it’s an experience she wants to make sure her club members enjoy. Alley is the leader of the Riverside Rockets 4-H club based in Fremont County, Iowa. Club membership is approaching 50, with about 60% of the youths coming from the communities of Tabor, Thurman and Randolph. She says about 40% of the members live on farms.
Katherine L. Robinson, 87, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Community School District Lunch Program for those in need. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. There is no family visitation. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port. Notes:. ** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**. ** The family requests casual attire.**
Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Glenwood man booked on burglary
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Glenwood. Glenwood Police say 27-year-old D'Angelo Thompson Monson of Glenwood was arrested Thursday for 2nd degree burglary. Monson was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $10,000 bond. Further information regarding the investigation has not been...
Henderson man arrested on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- A Henderson man was arrested on drug possession charges on Friday evening. At approximately 9:52 on Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Michael David Longcor of Henderson following a traffic stop at HWY 34 and Evergreen Avenue. Longcor was arrested for possession...
Blossom Street water main repair continues
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue to troubleshoot issues with the city's ancient water mains. For the past week, city crews have worked on repairing the water main on Blossom Street between West Sheridan and West Lowell Avenues. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the issues are similar to those addressed at nearby infrastructure in recent years.
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 7 (10/7): Creston, Atlantic, Harlan, SBL among winners
(KMAland) -- Creston, Atlantic, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up wins in KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 7 action on Friday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12. MOC-Floyd Valley 14 Carroll 0. CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6. No. 1 Harlan 42 No. 3 ADM 7. Find Harlan’s latest dominant performance in...
James and Helen Duke, of Peoria, Arizona
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Helen passed away on Saturday, 6, 2022, in Peoria, Arizona. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
Shawn Dunkeson, 55, of Elliott, Iowa
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
