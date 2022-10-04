Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Loretta Lynn’s Husband: Inside Her Marriage to Oliver Lynn
Loretta Lynn had a difficult relationship with her husband, Oliver Lynn. Here's what to know about their marriage through the years.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Watch Loretta Lynn Sing ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” at Her Final Full Concert
On April 22, 2017, Loretta Lynn took the stage at the Tarrytown Music Hall, a small theater outside New York City. Lynn, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90, had celebrated her 85th birthday a week earlier with a triumphant two-night run at the Ryman Auditorium, but this was a low-profile gig — just Lynn and her band playing to 800 or so fans. That made no difference to Lynn. With help from her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, sisters Crystal Gale and Peggy Sue, and her six-piece backing band, Lynn delivered an electrifying 90-minute set. She sang the hits...
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
After her illustrious career as a country music icon, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 yesterday, October 4, at her beautiful home in Hurricane Hills in Tennesee. Although her death came from natural causes, Loretta Lynn has established herself as one of the foundations of country music in the United States. Given her age and deteriorating health, including her stroke, the music icon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
Fans flock to famous ranch to mourn Loretta Lynn
At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV containing the body of Loretta Lynn quietly exited her beloved ranch.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
