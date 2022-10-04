INDIANAPOLIS – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program began the Butler Fall Invitational Monday morning at the Highland Golf and Country Club. Leading the Norse during day one of the Butler Fall Invitational was the duo of junior Emmanuelle Hewson and sophomore Gracie Baun. The pair are each tied for 22nd overall after finishing the opening two rounds with a combined score of 157 each. Hewson led Northern Kentucky in total pars through two rounds with 23, while Baun led the Norse in total birdies with two overall.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO