Read full article on original website
Related
nkunorse.com
Northern Kentucky (3-7-1, 1-3-0)-VS-Ohio State (6-1-4, 1-1-1)
GOAL by OSU Wootton, Laurence Assist by Dowling, Chris and Bilow, Ashton. GOAL by OSU Pechota, Luciano Assist by Green, Xavier. Clock NKU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score OSU Score Play. 00:00 McLaughlin, Keagan at goalie for Ohio State. 00:00 Bermingham, Daniel at goalie for Northern Kentucky.
nkunorse.com
Women's Golf Begins Butler Invitational
INDIANAPOLIS – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program began the Butler Fall Invitational Monday morning at the Highland Golf and Country Club. Leading the Norse during day one of the Butler Fall Invitational was the duo of junior Emmanuelle Hewson and sophomore Gracie Baun. The pair are each tied for 22nd overall after finishing the opening two rounds with a combined score of 157 each. Hewson led Northern Kentucky in total pars through two rounds with 23, while Baun led the Norse in total birdies with two overall.
nkunorse.com
Baun & Nolan Impress on Final Day of Butler Invite
INDIANAPOLIS – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program wrapped up action from Indianapolis at the Butler Fall Invitational on Tuesday from the Highland Golf and Country Club. Gracie Baun turned in an impressive performance, tying for 19th overall with an overall score of 233. Baun finished the tournament with...
Comments / 0