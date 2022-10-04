ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road. Starting Monday, October 10, the entire stretch of Segoe Road — from University Ave. to Odana Rd. — will see its speed limit drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. Temporary digital signs will be placed along the road to remind drivers of the change, and permanent speed limit signs will also be changed.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor

MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

B-Side Records reopens at new home on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — B-Side Records is back open at its new location on State Street. B-Side, one of downtown Madison’s last remaining record shops, had faced permanent closure after nearly 40 years in the 400 block of State Street due to a proposed redevelopment that would see three buildings next to Peace Park demolished and replaced with a five-story mixed-use building.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin 1 Of 4 States Mentioned When Protecting Voters Is Discussed

Wisconsin was one of the four states mentioned during a virtual meeting held by the US Department of Justice concerning keeping voters safe at polling locations with the other three states being Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. The Dane County task force found a need for improvement of physical security in local election offices last summer. Federal grant funding will be available to increase security at polling locations for the November General Election.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

City of Madison redesigns outlawed ballot dropboxes with artwork, updated voting guidelines

MADISON, Wis. — If you had one of the 14 City of Madison ballot drop boxes from the 2020 election in your neighborhood, you might have noticed a change lately. The secured drop boxes, which were banned from use in future elections by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this past summer, are no longer decorated with the colors of the city’s flag. They have now been painted black and covered in artwork by artist Jenny Holzer, including a quote from Sojourner Truth: “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire damages Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Firefighters from numerous Dane County agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant in McFarland Wednesday evening. The fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Burma Road broke out around 5:20 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. The dispatcher had no reports of injuries from the fire.
MCFARLAND, WI
x1071.com

US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
EDGERTON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County

UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire...
MADISON, WI

