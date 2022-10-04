UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.

SAUK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO