Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
x1071.com
Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road. Starting Monday, October 10, the entire stretch of Segoe Road — from University Ave. to Odana Rd. — will see its speed limit drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. Temporary digital signs will be placed along the road to remind drivers of the change, and permanent speed limit signs will also be changed.
x1071.com
US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor
MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
x1071.com
B-Side Records reopens at new home on State Street
MADISON, Wis. — B-Side Records is back open at its new location on State Street. B-Side, one of downtown Madison’s last remaining record shops, had faced permanent closure after nearly 40 years in the 400 block of State Street due to a proposed redevelopment that would see three buildings next to Peace Park demolished and replaced with a five-story mixed-use building.
x1071.com
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
New partnership helps UW student co-op find new home, old building to be demolished
MADISON, Wis. – After months of uncertainty and a constant stream of meetings with real estate companies, private sellers, and property tours, a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students has found a home. The Zoe Bayliss Co-op’s search for a new home began when leaders at the university announced...
x1071.com
‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
x1071.com
Wisconsin 1 Of 4 States Mentioned When Protecting Voters Is Discussed
Wisconsin was one of the four states mentioned during a virtual meeting held by the US Department of Justice concerning keeping voters safe at polling locations with the other three states being Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. The Dane County task force found a need for improvement of physical security in local election offices last summer. Federal grant funding will be available to increase security at polling locations for the November General Election.
x1071.com
City of Madison redesigns outlawed ballot dropboxes with artwork, updated voting guidelines
MADISON, Wis. — If you had one of the 14 City of Madison ballot drop boxes from the 2020 election in your neighborhood, you might have noticed a change lately. The secured drop boxes, which were banned from use in future elections by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this past summer, are no longer decorated with the colors of the city’s flag. They have now been painted black and covered in artwork by artist Jenny Holzer, including a quote from Sojourner Truth: “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Fire damages Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Firefighters from numerous Dane County agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant in McFarland Wednesday evening. The fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Burma Road broke out around 5:20 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. The dispatcher had no reports of injuries from the fire.
x1071.com
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
x1071.com
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
x1071.com
Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County
UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Participation in Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeship program at highest in more than 20 years, state says
DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin is seeing the highest participation rate in its Registered Apprenticeship program in two decades, with more than 15,000 people taking part, the state’s Department of Workforce Development and Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. The program combines classroom and on-the-job learning for people in industries...
x1071.com
Man accused of threatening students at UW-Madison residence hall makes initial court appearance
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man accused of threatening students inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall on multiple occasions made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning, nearly a week after he “actively refused to participate” in a court proceeding, online court records show. David...
x1071.com
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
x1071.com
Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
x1071.com
Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
x1071.com
Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
x1071.com
Darrell Brooks removed from court minutes into Waukesha parade trial after several interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom by Judge Jennifer Dorow minutes into his trial after he interrupted her multiple times Thursday morning. Dorow was attempting to get through procedural notes before the jury was called into the courtroom when she made the...
x1071.com
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire...
Comments / 0