On Sept. 23 I submitted a letter to The Signal. In it, I stated that gas prices were at or above $6 per gallon. We all have our gas stations we go to. Mine is Chevron on The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Today when I drove by I was shocked to see the price of a gallon of premium to be $7.09. In just six short days gas went from at or just over $6 to at or just over $7!

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO