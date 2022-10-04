Read full article on original website
Patti Rasmussen | In Support of Gutzeit for Water Board
I am writing you to let you know of my endorsement of Maria Gutzeit for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board. Maria has been a friend of mine for many years — we worked together on the Senior Center Foundation — and she continues to be involved in the community and supports many nonprofits.
Jim de Bree | Understanding the Down-Ballot Props
My last column discussed the gaming propositions. This column discusses Propositions 28-31. For the first time in many years, the November election does not include any statewide bond measures, which may be an indication of voters’ lack of appetite to saddle taxpayers with additional debt obligations or an indication that California does not need to incur additional debt obligations at this time.
Brian Richards | Thank Joe and Gavin at the Pump
On Sept. 23 I submitted a letter to The Signal. In it, I stated that gas prices were at or above $6 per gallon. We all have our gas stations we go to. Mine is Chevron on The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Today when I drove by I was shocked to see the price of a gallon of premium to be $7.09. In just six short days gas went from at or just over $6 to at or just over $7!
West Ranch senior invited to compete in North American math competition
West Ranch High School senior Alyssa Chang is the first student invited from the Santa Clarita Valley to compete in The Advantage Testing Foundation/Jane Street Math Prize for Girls contest at the Massachusetts Insitute of Technology on Sunday. Chang has been competing in math competitions, outside of school, since elementary...
John Boston | Jaywalking, Like Everything, Is Now Racist
Becoming California law on Jan. 1, 2023, is the Freedom to Walk Act, Assembly Bill 2147. It was introduced by Assemblyman Phil Ting. Like we should be presently blowing milk through our nostrils in surprise when mentioning The Tingster is from San Francisco and a Democrat. Ting (Tang. Walla-walla bing-bang…)...
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday
The California Southland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is scheduled to hold the Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road. Registration and an expo open at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The walk starts at...
