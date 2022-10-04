Read full article on original website
Jamie Cee
3d ago
I’d love to know if his girlfriend who is the owner of these children is going to be charged as well
Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, gets shot by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot Friday by Duval County schools police after officers say he tried to enter an elementary school holding a large ax. Superintendent Diana Greene said the suspect tried to gain entry through one entrance at Ruth Upson Elementary School, 1090 Dancy St. When that didn't work, he tried another door, Greene said, crediting the school's staff for following procedures preventing the suspect from entering.
Lake City Police search for man allegedly connected to Circle K robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City police are searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a Circle K robbery, early on Friday morning. Police arrived to 938 West Duval Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. A tall heavy set man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants as well as a red mask covering the lower half of his face entered the Circle K to buy a drink, investigators said. He then approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket pocket, causing the clerk to feel he had a gun. The suspect demanded money and took off once the clerk complied.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
Man killed at Gold Rush Inn, Jacksonville council member addresses history of violence at motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed at the Gold Rush Inn in North Jacksonville on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Harts Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was in his early 40's, was rushed to the hospital where he died, officials said.
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
News4Jax.com
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
Police search for suspect allegedly connected to Arlington robberies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Arlington area. The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO. If you...
wuft.org
Prosecutors drop charges against teen accused in high school bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prosecutors have dropped their felony criminal case against a teenager accused of sending a bomb threat to his high school last year, acknowledging they did not know who was at the keyboard of the laptop used to send the threatening message. Reginald Javon Copeland Jr., 17,...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
News4Jax.com
Trial delayed for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder
The trial of Corey Binderim — a Clay County contractor who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a client, Susan Mauldin — was set to begin Thursday with jury selection, but it has been delayed indefinitely. The reason: more than two dozen motions filed by...
News4Jax.com
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, October 5
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
villages-news.com
OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend
An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend. Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man accused of hiding in bathroom, exposing himself to woman
A 30-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of hiding inside a bathroom and exposing himself to a woman. On Saturday, October 1, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 10400 block of SE 148th Place in Summerfield in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dylan Kyle Passera.
54 arrested in months long Nassau County drug sting
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A four-month long multi-agency investigation called Operation: Heavy Weights resulted in 54 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs. Forty-six of the suspects are from Nassau county, five were from Georgia, two were from Jacksonville, and one was from Lake City.
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
Action News Jax
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
