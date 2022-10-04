ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
