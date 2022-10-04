Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Man shot by police after firing multiple times at officers in North Philadelphia, police say
No officers were injured when investigators say a man sitting inside his car opened fire on a police cruiser as it drove down a Philadelphia street. Four officers returned fire and non-fatally shot the man, who police believe is connected to another shooting in a nearby township.
fox29.com
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, charged after lockdown, police presence at Newark High School
NEWARK, Del. - A 16-year-old Newark boy has been arrested and charged following an incident at Newark High School Thursday. According to New Castle County officials, Newark High School was put into lockdown Thursday afternoon, around 1 p.m., after school officers determined a student had a gun in the building.
fox29.com
Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month. According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
fox29.com
Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Logan. Video of the incident shows one of the suspects shooting the victim at close range on a crowded sidewalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month. Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27. The unknown driver,...
fox29.com
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
fox29.com
Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Police: Videos capture suspects in two Philadelphia shootings, one striking 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
fox29.com
Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
fox29.com
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
fox29.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a woman in critical condition on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say police responded to the 700 block of South 60th Street at 1:18 a.m. According to officials, a woman was found lying on the steps of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
fox29.com
Wilmington store owner brutally beaten during robbery, family calling for harsher charges against suspect
WILMINGTON, Del. - Nearly a month after a 68-year-old jewelry store owner was brutally attacked during a mid-morning robbery, his family is speaking out about the day that changed all of their lives forever. At around 10:40 a.m., Wilmington police say they responded to the 100 block of West 9th...
fox29.com
3 sought for installing skimming device on card reader at Exton 7-Eleven, police say
EXTON, Pa. - Investigators with the West Whiteland Police Department are searching for three people wanted for installing a skimming device inside a store. Authorities say the individuals sought entered the 7-Eleven located at 103 N. Pottstown Pike on Monday at 8:30 p.m. According to police, one suspect distracted a...
fox29.com
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
fox29.com
Nicolas Elizalde's mother shares message for son's killers: 'Your actions are wicked and despicable'
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of Nicolas Elizalde is speaking out after her son was gunned down in a shooting that also injured four others as he finished football practice at Roxborough High School. Nicolas’ mother, Meredith, stopped by Good Day Philadelphia Friday morning, - a day before what would have...
fox29.com
Nicolas Elizalde’s mother speaks out, calls on son’s killers to turn themselves in
The mother of the 14-year-old boy killed in the shooting outside Roxborough High School recalled the moment she felt her son pass away in her arms. She also shared a message for those responsible for his death.
fox29.com
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
Comments / 0