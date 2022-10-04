Read full article on original website
Related
kfmo.com
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
republicmonitor.com
Suspects in stolen car chase still at large
On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
Perry County suspects on the run after head-on crash with police in suspected stolen car
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway for two suspects after police said they crashed into a police car in a possible stolen vehicle in Perry County. The Perry County Sheriff’s office reported that around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two officers were investigating a possible stolen car near State Highway B and Interstate 55.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rural Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights violations
A federal grand jury indicted a former Piedmont, Missouri police officer Tuesday for alleged civil rights violations.
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
After Attack Former Guard Still Suffering
(Bonne Terre, MO) A former female prison guard at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic, Correctional Center at Bonne Terre, Erin Bray, is speaking out saying the state of Missouri abandoned her after she was stabbed and beaten by a violent offender while moving him from his cell into protective custody. Bray is still recovering from the brutal attack of August 2020 that saw her stabbed and her head stomped. Bray's Attorney, August Maytas, tells KFMO B104 News they're looking for Bray's next legal steps after she lost her worker's compensation benefits. State doctors are said to have told Bray she was able to return to work when medical professionals she retained said she was not physically ready to go back to the job. According to Maytas Bray could bring a civil suit that would attempt to obtain worker's compensation or other benefits. KFMO B104 News has contacted the Missouri Department of Corrections for a statement on the matter and we are still awaiting a response. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News as more details become available.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
Cigarette smugglers from St. Louis sentenced in federal court
The ringleader of a cigarette smuggling operation previously exposed in FOX Files reports was sentenced Monday to federal prison.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces drug charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces multiple drug-related felonies after a Sept. 29 incident. James A. Lee, 42, of Granite City, was charged Sept. 30 with controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful deliver of a controlled substance, all Class 2 felonies.
wjpf.com
Suspects in custody in fatal shooting
A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A business owner from Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered to repay $7.5 million, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the eastern district of Missouri. Jamie McCoy pleaded guilty in November...
David Dorn’s killer sentenced to life in prison
A Glasgow Village man convicted of murdering a retired St. Louis Police Captain faced sentencing Wednesday morning.
KMOV
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
Comments / 0