thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
Ironton Tribune
10-8-2022 Community calendar
Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com. The Family Life Worship Center will have a Block Party Bash 1-5 p.m. for families. There will be free prizes for children as well as free hats, coats, gloves and scarves as long as supplies last. There will be inflatables, games, hot dogs, hamburgers. There will be grand prizes given away the next day during church service.
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
Ledger Independent
Augusta man cleans family grave site
A lonely family cemetery dating from the 1800’s is situated on the side of Kentucky 8, Mary Ingles Highway just past Augusta and until recently was ill-kept and overgrown. Augusta resident Jack Nickerson, recently spent more than 15 hours over three days cleaning the little grave site and uncovering grave markers completely buried in Johnson grass.
q95fm.net
Two Carter County Teenagers Dead after Car Crash
Two students of West Carter High School died Tuesday night in a car accident that happened in the Olive Hill area, along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64. The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Carter County School officials this morning released a statement following the deaths of...
NBC4 Columbus
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
WSAZ
Firefighters battle flames at Huntington apartment building
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A building being used as apartments caught fire Friday morning, according to the Huntington Fire Department. Crews say the building appears to be vacant. When crews arrived on scene in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, they say flames could be seen coming from the...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 8/5/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on August 5, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
WSAZ
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
Ironton Tribune
Janet Crank
Janet Crank, 73, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Harbor Health Care, Ironton. She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late George E. and Mina Delawder Gilton. Janet is survived by her husband, Wayne Crank; two children, Carl “Lee” (Dianna) McKenzie,...
Ironton Tribune
‘You’re on the air!’
EDITOR”S NOTE – This is the second in a four-part series, which will run each Saturday through October. To view the previous installment, click here. Ken Auble loved and trusted his announcers. He had an ear for talent and an intuition for potential. Scott Sims, aka “Johnny Dollar”...
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
Ironton Tribune
Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges
COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
Ohio man arrested after $75k worth of drugs found in Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they seized large amounts of drugs from a home in Portsmouth. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth PD, officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of 14th St. in Portsmouth on Monday. They say they found 511 grams of suspected […]
