Circles Emotional Wellness App Announces Partnership with Don’t Clock Out Initiative for Nurses Managing Their Mental Health in a Post Covid World

Circles, the emotional support group platform, today announced its partnership with Don’t Clock Out, an advocacy group specifically for those in the nursing profession struggling with their mental well-being. Through the partnership, Circles will help Don’t Clock Out expand its reach nationally with carefully curated and professionally guided online support groups that aim to provide individuals with a safe, expertly moderated space when they need it most.

Circles offers an opportunity for individuals to receive the support of peers, volunteers and professional therapists that understand their unique circumstances. Beginning October 6, Don’t Clock Out Circles will meet weekly each Thursday at 7:00 pm EST. The groups will be led by nurses trained in facilitating them, where visitors can remain anonymous, just listen, or express themselves openly, knowing their personal information will never be shared.

Don’t Clock Out was founded to address the critical mental health crisis nurses endured throughout the Covid-19 epidemic and continue to experience. According to Mental Health America, 45% of nurses feel they don’t have adequate emotional support.

“We’re honored that Don’t Clock Out trusts Circles to enable and facilitate these compassionate spaces,” said Irad Eichler, co-founder and CEO of Circles. “We all rely on our healthcare community. While the world lauded them during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s clear that appreciation alone is not enough. Having a supportive, readily accessible environment to share and commiserate with those who understand is what Circles strives to do. Their wellbeing should be of utmost importance to all of us.”

“As nurses, we know the emotional challenges, stress, despair and anguish we too often experience, especially over the last two and half years,” said Sarah Warren, co-founder of Don’t Clock Out. “We’re committed to ensuring no one in our field feels like they are in this alone. This partnership with Circles brings us closer to delivering on our mission by offering a robust platform that is uniquely suited to the needs of our community, giving them the support, acknowledgment, emotional safety, and personal security they need to freely and authentically connect with others going through similar circumstances.”

About Circles

Circles is a revolutionary online emotional support platform that transforms the group support experience. With a robust network of experienced peer guides and professional therapists, Circles connects users in safe, intimate groups, ensuring no one has to overcome life’s challenges alone. By allowing people to be heard, understood and supported by others who are going through the same issues in their lives, such as the loss of a loved one, parenting issues, or divorce, Circles empowers people with tools and human connection through every stage of their journey.

Circles is headquartered in both New York City (Marketing) and Israel (Operations, R&D).

About Don’t Clock Out

Don’t Clock Out is a dedicated volunteer-based peer support network for nursing staff. The organization is working to build a national peer support community for nurses, nursing support personnel, and nursing students. Offering a safe space for peers to give and receive support is one way to alleviate the suffering of individuals who are often suffering in silence. In addition to providing peer support, our goal is to protect and preserve the nursing workforce by directing individuals to appropriate evidence-based mental health resources. As our legal team files for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, Don’t Clock Out will soon be accepting contributions for the development of a national peer support digital platform for nursing personnel.

By including nurses, nursing students and nursing assistants, we hope to foster community and camaraderie amongst colleagues who work hand-in-hand providing patient care.

