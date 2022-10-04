Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book Remarks on HOMES Plan Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Late last month, Miami-Dade County’s HOMES Plan conference saw the news break of an $85 million investment in affordable housing. Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, announced at a news conference the investment as part of a plan to combat rent hikes and homelessness. Ron Book, chairman of the Miami Dade County Homeless Trust, was at the event.

“There’s no population in Miami-Dade County more vulnerable and more impacted by the Mayor’s plans than the people that the Homeless Trust serves,” following the conference on Monday, August 29. Book said that the significant financial investment would help the homeless and the “often-forgotten members” of the Miami-Dade County community.

Ron Book is the Chairman of the Miami-based Homeless Trust. The Homeless Trust serves as the lead agency for Miami-Dade County’s Continuum of Care plan to end homelessness. It is responsible for implementing the Miami-Dade County plan to end and prevent homelessness.

The $85 million investment announcement is hoped to help those that the Homeless Trust and Continuum of Care serve.

The investment will form the basis of a comprehensive, five-tier HOMES Plan. The HOMES Plan will look to preserve existing affordable housing. It’ll do so alongside launching new incentive programs to expand that supply. “The plan will also seek to provide financial relief to struggling homeowners and renters.”

The considerable investment in Miami-Dade County’s HOMES Plan will come from Mayor Cava’s approximately $10 billion 2022-2023 county budget. This budget also includes a decade’s first property tax break in Miami-Dade County.

Although only a one-percent reduction, it’s welcome news to the likes of the local Homeless Trust and its chairman. “Even a one-percent reduction would result in the lowest property tax rate since 1982.”

Various stakeholders attended the recent HOMES Plan conference alongside Ron Book and the Homeless Trust. These stakeholders included homeowners, landlords, tenants, and business owners alike.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee was in attendance and joined a lineup of speakers that included several of the aforementioned stakeholders. “We have $85 million reasons to celebrate today,” said McGhee following the HOMES Plan conference’s major investment announcement.

The HOMES Plan will work directly to support residents across Miami-Dade County. These residents range from low-income households and those experiencing homelessness to middle-class families who own their own homes but are behind on their bills.

“It’ll also work alongside small landlords and developers, responsible for the new housing required to meet the local community’s needs.”

Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust

Book leads the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust as part of a 27-member Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees includes representation from Miami-Dade County’s elected officials, the local business community, formerly homeless persons, homeless advocates, and religious leaders.

Homeless Trust chairman Ron Book

Ron Book is a prominent Florida lobbyist who has solidified his position in the upper levels of local and State government. His expertise covers various areas, including affordable housing, economic development, environmental remediation, healthcare, and social services. Book has now influenced public policy decision-making for more than 45 years.

