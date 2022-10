After a strong two-day rally to start October, the S&P 500 gave up some of its gains on Friday following a mixed U.S. jobs report. The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, exceeding average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 45 MINUTES AGO