LOS ANGELES — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”

TV SHOWS ・ 12 HOURS AGO