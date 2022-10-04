ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles

While most people slowed down during the pandemic, Jake Lacy's schedule accelerated. It began with filming “The White Lotus” for HBO, where his portrayal of an entitled newlywed dissatisfied with his honeymoon hotel room earned Lacy his first Emmy nomination. “Since ‘White Lotus,’ I feel like I haven’t...
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'

NEW YORK — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn't really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they're passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They're now the...
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

LOS ANGELES — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
TV SHOWS
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
