Read full article on original website
Related
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
LOS ANGELES — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles,...
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
NEW YORK — An actor who’s accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury on Friday, testifying he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed. “I was frozen,” Anthony Rapp...
Jake Lacy becomes a lead after years of supporting roles
While most people slowed down during the pandemic, Jake Lacy's schedule accelerated. It began with filming “The White Lotus” for HBO, where his portrayal of an entitled newlywed dissatisfied with his honeymoon hotel room earned Lacy his first Emmy nomination. “Since ‘White Lotus,’ I feel like I haven’t...
Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89
Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan's advances in experimental modern music, has died
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'
NEW YORK — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn't really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they're passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They're now the...
'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version
LOS ANGELES — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0