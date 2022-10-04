Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
WA Kiwanis hosting Oktoberfest
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The 54th Annual Kiwanis Oktoberfest Fall Arts & Crafts Festival in West Alexandria’s Peace Park is back this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Oktoberfest runs from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and includes vendors selling homemade crafts, food and more. Many of the goods available are homemade by local organizations.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. The theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13. Everyone is invited to wear their 80s costumes, and bring their own bag for collecting treats. There will be activities and games, as well as food trucks on site. The Dayton 501 Star Wars Group will be on hand as well.
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton Community Church hosting Oct. 13 blood drive
EATON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Eaton Community Church monthly Eaton community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon-6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive...
52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival taking place in Waynesville this weekend
WAYNESVILLE — The 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is taking place this weekend in Waynesville, October 8-9. The event is held on the second full weekend of October, according to its website. Volunteers are making cabbage rolls at Saint Augustine’s Church. Cathie Roibillard’s family has been at this...
DeWine to visit Springfield facility in recognition of ‘Manufacturing Day’
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Mike DeWine will make stops at several manufacturing facilities across Ohio, including one in the Miami Valley, in recognition of “Manufacturing Day.”. DeWine will visit Pentaflex Inc. in Springfield Friday morning, a contract manufacturer of metal stampings and assemblies. DeWine plans to meet with skilled...
Eaton Register Herald
8th grade Career Day a success
EATON — More than 450 8th graders from around Preble County attended Preble County Career Day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds. The event’s goal is to give students a chance at a hands-on experience with the 16 national career cluster areas.
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
Eaton Register Herald
TCN recieves multiple resignations
LEWISBURG — On Monday, Sept. 19, the Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education met to discuss various items. Superintendent Bill Derringer advised the board there had been several resignations. He reported Kim Barney, a bus driver; Kevin Love, a middle school science fair advisor; Brenda Kesler, a cook, and Dodi Finnigan, a middle school quiz team advisor, had all recently resigned.
Sidney Daily News
Wingers Sports Bar & Grill plans grand re-opening Oct. 29
SIDNEY — Wingers Sports Bar & Grill is now open under new ownership, and the 31-year-old local establishment is planning to celebrate its grand re-opening with a special Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Wingers is iconic in Sidney,” one of the bar’s new owners, Tom Martin, said....
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market
RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with Trainfo
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Mike Simpson met virtually with representatives of Trainfo Monday, Sept. 19, to discuss the implementation of their services in Preble County. “We’re Trainfo. We focus entirely on rail-road crossings. Our platform is enabled by sensor technology. We have our...
Eaton Register Herald
Hamilton awarded Ohio State scholarship
EATON — Arica Hamilton, of Eaton, has been selected to receive the Earl and Wilma McMunn Agricultural Communication Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Hamilton is an agricultural communication major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from...
