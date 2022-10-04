Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
8th grade Career Day a success
EATON — More than 450 8th graders from around Preble County attended Preble County Career Day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds. The event’s goal is to give students a chance at a hands-on experience with the 16 national career cluster areas.
Eaton Register Herald
ECS holding safety drill Tuesday, Oct. 11
EATON — Eaton Community Schools staff and faculty will be working with first responders on Tuesday, Oct.11, on a school safety drill during a scheduled professional development day. There will be more than usual activity at the East/Bruce School campus, but this is just a drill, according to school officials.
Eaton Register Herald
Hamilton awarded Ohio State scholarship
EATON — Arica Hamilton, of Eaton, has been selected to receive the Earl and Wilma McMunn Agricultural Communication Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Hamilton is an agricultural communication major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Community Track & Treat is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., in Eaton, from 4:30-7 p.m. The theme for this year’s public event is ’80s Night Block Party. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 13. Everyone is invited to wear their 80s costumes, and bring their own bag for collecting treats. There will be activities and games, as well as food trucks on site. The Dayton 501 Star Wars Group will be on hand as well.
Eaton Register Herald
Voter registration deadline nearing
PREBLE COUNTY — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Oct. 11, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners hold RR meeting with public
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
spectrumnews1.com
Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools
DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ryan Bassler, Lynnlee Voge, Shyanne Guehring, Simi Johnson, Grady Arndts, Amy Mary, Charlotte Frei, Pat Kincer, Kathy Frantz, Dan Meyers, Maggie Hoover, Debra Jones, Tim Beneke, Allison Lee, Jacob Unger, Katie Crowe, Caleb Walker, Nikki Fox, Ryan Burns, Kari Evans Duke, in memory of Charlie Voge, in memory of Steve Rosell.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
miamistudent.net
Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.
Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
Eaton Register Herald
WA Kiwanis hosting Oktoberfest
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The 54th Annual Kiwanis Oktoberfest Fall Arts & Crafts Festival in West Alexandria’s Peace Park is back this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Oktoberfest runs from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and includes vendors selling homemade crafts, food and more. Many of the goods available are homemade by local organizations.
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton Community Church hosting Oct. 13 blood drive
EATON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Eaton Community Church monthly Eaton community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon-6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
Eaton Register Herald
Brubaker wins sectional; Blazers advance
GREENVILLE, MIAMISBURG and VERSAILLES — National Trail sophomore Nick Brubaker claimed an individual championship by firing an 82 during the Division III Boys sectional golf tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Brubaker’s performance helped the Blazers to a third-place team finish and a...
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
Eaton Register Herald
Morton, Stephenson lead Arrows over North
PREBLE COUNTY — With three weeks left in the high school football season league races and the postseason playoff picture are starting to take shape. The top 16 teams in each regional qualify for the postseason, with the top eight teams hosting first round games. Currently, Preble Shawnee (5-1)...
