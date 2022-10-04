ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

The Daily Collegian

Centre Film Festival returns featuring anticipated and important films

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Some of the most important and most talked about films of the year have been selected for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival, which returns Oct. 31 featuring movies in every genre — documentaries, fictional shorts, features, experimental narratives and more — screening at the State Theatre in State College and the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Penn's Forest Carbon: Growing Green

Forest carbon markets quickly expanded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Forestry Association's annual symposium intends to address the interests of forest/woodland landowners, community leaders, professionals, and anyone else seeking information about entering the forest carbon market. Connect with other forestry-minded attendees in person on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at Toftrees Resort, State College, PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bicycle master plan survey, interactive map activity open through Oct. 7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to participate in online activities — including a survey and interactive map — related to their experiences biking to, from and around Penn State's University Park campus. Penn State Transportation Services and the Office of Physical Plant are working with experts from the transportation planning firm Nelson\Nygaard to create a bicycle master plan to identify biking-related campus improvements.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
28 new faculty members join the College of Engineering

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Twenty-eight new faculty members have joined the Penn State College of Engineering since the end of the spring semester. The 17 tenured or tenure-line members and 11 non-tenure-line members represent 11 units and departments and include one dean and two new department heads. “We welcome...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

