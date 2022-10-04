Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Novelist and essayist Xu Xi to kick off 2022-23 Mary E. Rolling Reading Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Novelist and essayist Xu Xi will offer a reading at Penn State as part of this year’s Mary E. Rolling Reading Series. The reading, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.
The Daily Collegian
Centre Film Festival returns featuring anticipated and important films
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Some of the most important and most talked about films of the year have been selected for the fourth annual Centre Film Festival, which returns Oct. 31 featuring movies in every genre — documentaries, fictional shorts, features, experimental narratives and more — screening at the State Theatre in State College and the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.
The Daily Collegian
Penn's Forest Carbon: Growing Green
Forest carbon markets quickly expanded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Forestry Association's annual symposium intends to address the interests of forest/woodland landowners, community leaders, professionals, and anyone else seeking information about entering the forest carbon market. Connect with other forestry-minded attendees in person on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at Toftrees Resort, State College, PA.
The Daily Collegian
Bicycle master plan survey, interactive map activity open through Oct. 7
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to participate in online activities — including a survey and interactive map — related to their experiences biking to, from and around Penn State's University Park campus. Penn State Transportation Services and the Office of Physical Plant are working with experts from the transportation planning firm Nelson\Nygaard to create a bicycle master plan to identify biking-related campus improvements.
The Daily Collegian
28 new faculty members join the College of Engineering
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Twenty-eight new faculty members have joined the Penn State College of Engineering since the end of the spring semester. The 17 tenured or tenure-line members and 11 non-tenure-line members represent 11 units and departments and include one dean and two new department heads. “We welcome...
