Plumstead Township, PA

WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Buckingham supervisors consider 41-unit Route 413 residential project

Springfield-based developer The McKee Group is firming up details on its proposed 41-home project on 80 acres at Route 413, Lower Mountain Road and Creek Road in Buckingham Township. At the board of supervisors Sept. 28 work session meeting, McKee representatives answered questions and updated Buckingham board members and residents...
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Worthington, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Plumstead Township, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop

Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Eagle Scout candidate leads Operation Eternal Gratitude collection at CB South

Andrew Goldberg, a Life Scout with BSA Troop 172 in Warrington, is collecting goods for troop care packages for his Eagle Scout Project. A student at Central Bucks High School South, Goldberg is a club officer for Operation Eternal Gratitude, which has over 250 registered members, making it the largest club at the school, he noted.
WARRINGTON, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
daystech.org

‘World’s largest’ indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Pegged because the “world’s largest” of its sort, an indoor go-kart observe in Edison, New Jersey is slated to open in December. “The total combined track length is over a half-mile long,” Supercharged Entertainment mentioned on Instagram. “The maximum track width is 26 feet, with 13 left turns, 12 right turns, and 10 elevation changes.”
EDISON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Solebury Meeting hosts harvest time events

Solebury Friends Meeting invites the community to join in Oct. 16, for some or all of the following. • Meeting for Worship will be held, Quaker-style (in silence), at 10 a.m. • A picnic will follow, on the lawn, around 11:30 a.m. Bring your own picnic. Solebury Meeting will provide...
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

School District Scraps Halloween Parade, Citing Inclusion Concerns

The Lower Merion School District is canceling this year’s Halloween parades at all six of its elementary schools over concerns about inclusion and safety. The parades won’t be happening due to “a lack of inclusivity” for families that don’t celebrate Halloween for religious or cultural reasons, as well as safety concerns over children parading outside among unscreened adults, according to letters sent to parents.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Solebury plans Climate and Energy Forum

Solebury Township will hold a community Climate and Energy Forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the New Hope-Solebury High School cafeteria. Among the items under discussion by Shannon Pendleton and Jim Mansfield of the township’s Environmental Advisory Council, and Planning Board member Peter Brussock will be benefits of sustainability, “doomerism” vs. optimism, and where do the largest emissions come from.
NEW HOPE, PA

