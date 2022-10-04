Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
buckscountyherald.com
Buckingham supervisors consider 41-unit Route 413 residential project
Springfield-based developer The McKee Group is firming up details on its proposed 41-home project on 80 acres at Route 413, Lower Mountain Road and Creek Road in Buckingham Township. At the board of supervisors Sept. 28 work session meeting, McKee representatives answered questions and updated Buckingham board members and residents...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots | Photos
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
PhillyBite
Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarevalleynews.com
$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop
Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
buckscountyherald.com
Eagle Scout candidate leads Operation Eternal Gratitude collection at CB South
Andrew Goldberg, a Life Scout with BSA Troop 172 in Warrington, is collecting goods for troop care packages for his Eagle Scout Project. A student at Central Bucks High School South, Goldberg is a club officer for Operation Eternal Gratitude, which has over 250 registered members, making it the largest club at the school, he noted.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How much snow will Pa. get this year? It’s complicated, Accuweather says
Making predictions about the weather is a complicated process, but meteorologists are already taking early looks at how central Pennsylvania will fare this winter. Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that there are numerous factors that will come into play this winter in the northeast. AccuWeather has published its...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
buckscountyherald.com
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reports record net income in Fiscal Year 2021-22
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today released unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2021-22 that reflect record net income and the first time gross wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion. Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), $109.9 million...
Fall allergy forecast shows big explosion of ragweed pollen in N.J. and Pennsylvania region
Keep those tissues and eye drops handy, New Jersey allergy sufferers. This will likely be a rough fall allergy season in our region, with high levels of ragweed, mold spores and dust mites teaming up to cause lots of runny noses, itchy eyes and scratchy throats, according to medical experts and AccuWeather’s fall allergy forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
buckscountyherald.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven Ethos cancer treatment
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. On Sept. 28, the new system – located at the St. Luke’s Cancer Center, 240 Cetronia Road,...
daystech.org
‘World’s largest’ indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Pegged because the “world’s largest” of its sort, an indoor go-kart observe in Edison, New Jersey is slated to open in December. “The total combined track length is over a half-mile long,” Supercharged Entertainment mentioned on Instagram. “The maximum track width is 26 feet, with 13 left turns, 12 right turns, and 10 elevation changes.”
buckscountyherald.com
Solebury Meeting hosts harvest time events
Solebury Friends Meeting invites the community to join in Oct. 16, for some or all of the following. • Meeting for Worship will be held, Quaker-style (in silence), at 10 a.m. • A picnic will follow, on the lawn, around 11:30 a.m. Bring your own picnic. Solebury Meeting will provide...
State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits
October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
NBC Philadelphia
School District Scraps Halloween Parade, Citing Inclusion Concerns
The Lower Merion School District is canceling this year’s Halloween parades at all six of its elementary schools over concerns about inclusion and safety. The parades won’t be happening due to “a lack of inclusivity” for families that don’t celebrate Halloween for religious or cultural reasons, as well as safety concerns over children parading outside among unscreened adults, according to letters sent to parents.
buckscountyherald.com
Solebury plans Climate and Energy Forum
Solebury Township will hold a community Climate and Energy Forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the New Hope-Solebury High School cafeteria. Among the items under discussion by Shannon Pendleton and Jim Mansfield of the township’s Environmental Advisory Council, and Planning Board member Peter Brussock will be benefits of sustainability, “doomerism” vs. optimism, and where do the largest emissions come from.
Comments / 0