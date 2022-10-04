In Valparaiso, portions of the roundabout at Vale Park Road and State Road 49 will be closed the week of October 10, 2022, to allow for stormwater upgrades and road resurfacing. “This is a well-traveled roadway, and the necessary maintenance will address historical drainage issues and result in a smoother roadway surface for the long term,” said Valparaiso’s Engineering Director Mike Jabo. The closure will begin On Monday, October 10, 2022, at 9 am and is anticipated to reopen by Friday, October 14 at 4 pm, weather permitting. Once complete, the project will improve roadway drainage, prolonging the life of the roadway, said Jabo. Following underground installation of an inlet and piping, the roundabout will reopen as the project continues with milling and paving work followed by new pavement markings.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO