nwi.life
249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago
For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
nwi.life
LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development
Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
travelweekly.com
Delta is moving to Terminal 5 at Chicago O'Hare
Delta Air Lines on Oct. 12 will move its Chicago O'Hare operations to Terminal 5 from Terminal 2. The move is part of a $1 billion expansion and renovation project "nearing completion at Terminal 5, where we have already opened seven new permanent gates since June," Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement. The CDA announced the Delta news on Wednesday.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Jennifer-Ruth Green’s Surprising Flight Plan to Win in a Democratic District
This Black conservative woman has a shot to flip a seat in Indiana that has voted Democratic for nearly a century.
Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel
On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
3 drug cartel operatives admit smuggling cocaine on private jet from Mexico to Gary, Indiana
The private jet they used to transport 220 pounds of cocaine from Mexico to the Gary/Chicago International Airport last November is now officially owned by the American taxpayers.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2
More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
What's Chicago's thoughts on Mayor Lightfoot?
I've seen Mayor Lightfoot in the news on and off and she appears to be bit disconnected from the average person but that seems to be any official as of late. I was wondering if there was some good deeds that she has done for Chicago that just wasn't clickbaity enough for news to post?
xrock1039.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
xrock1039.com
Valparaiso Announces Temporary Roundabout Restrictions
In Valparaiso, portions of the roundabout at Vale Park Road and State Road 49 will be closed the week of October 10, 2022, to allow for stormwater upgrades and road resurfacing. “This is a well-traveled roadway, and the necessary maintenance will address historical drainage issues and result in a smoother roadway surface for the long term,” said Valparaiso’s Engineering Director Mike Jabo. The closure will begin On Monday, October 10, 2022, at 9 am and is anticipated to reopen by Friday, October 14 at 4 pm, weather permitting. Once complete, the project will improve roadway drainage, prolonging the life of the roadway, said Jabo. Following underground installation of an inlet and piping, the roundabout will reopen as the project continues with milling and paving work followed by new pavement markings.
Preckwinkle has distinct vision for her proposed $8.75 billion Cook County budget
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today presented the board with a proposed $8.75-billion budget fueled in part by federal recovery funds. “No new tax increases. We haven’t increased taxes in seven years,” Preckwinkle said.
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments
Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.
