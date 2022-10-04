Read full article on original website
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The legendary Oktoberfest returns to the Tower of Americas Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting its annual Oktoberfest Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to sip and sample the authentic flavor of beers from over 24 breweries in Europe and Texas. All guests must be 21 years of...
Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival
SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence
SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident
SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Big time matchups in our 7th week of high school football as we reach the critical part of the season. We have all your scores and highlights!
These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America
SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
Comal ISD sued after child allegedly inappropriately touched on elementary school campus
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Katy Smith had her dream job: a P.E. teacher at her children's school, Timberwood Park Elementary in Comal county. But a chain of events that she says put her child in harm's way would lead her to file a lawsuit against the district almost a year later.
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
Homeless encampment removed, but neighbor hoping she won't have to foot the bill
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Sue Ellen Hotchkiss' neighborhood is not one where you'd expect to see this, a homeless encampment that's been growing by the day since at least mid-August. Everything from a grill, to flammable items scattered around near brush, a danger to everyone who lives nearby including Hotchkiss's...
Medical examiners identify suspect in officer-involved shooting on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - New details surface on the officer-involved shooting on the North Side from Wednesday, Oct. 6. A medical examiner has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jonas Drew Gonzalez. The shooting happened Wednesday around noon when the SAPD responded to a call for a Domestic Violence Incident. Gonzalez had...
Two teens charged with murder in death of innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting on the Far West Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar...
Police shoot & kill domestic violence suspect at complainant's residence
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been shot dead following a domestic violence incident on the North Side of town. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Bammel Lane near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road. According to Police Chief McManus, the 33-year-old male suspect had been in a...
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB on North New Braunfels Street and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
