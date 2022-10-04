ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Update on the UTSA smoke detector camera incident

SAN ANTONIO- Last week, information surfaced about the use of a fake smoke detector fitted with a camera being used inside an apartment at University Oaks. The UTSA Police Department has since searched for all on-campus living accommodations including Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village, Chisholm Hall, Guadalupe Hall, and Laurel Village, to ensure that no other smoke detectors have been tampered with. The owners of the University Oaks and Campus Living Villages have also conducted searches. Nothing suspicious was identified at any of these locations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America

SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify suspect in officer-involved shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - New details surface on the officer-involved shooting on the North Side from Wednesday, Oct. 6. A medical examiner has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jonas Drew Gonzalez. The shooting happened Wednesday around noon when the SAPD responded to a call for a Domestic Violence Incident. Gonzalez had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB on North New Braunfels Street and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

