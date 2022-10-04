Read full article on original website
Related
The Strawberry Letter: I Went Back To The Streets Too Soon
The Strawberry Letter: I Went Back To The Streets Too Soon
LOOK: Pufferfish Half-Eaten by Eel Takes Its Killer Down With It
It’s no doubt that nature can be brutal. Oftentimes, the wildlife on land or at… The post LOOK: Pufferfish Half-Eaten by Eel Takes Its Killer Down With It appeared first on Outsider.
The Portland Mercury
Sassy-Pants Trivia about the "Whitest City in America," Mapps' Poopy Charter Reform Plan, and Thorns Owner's VERRRRY Bad Week!
HOWDY THERE, BRAINY BUTT! It's time once again to put that brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about Portland's "whitest big city in America" reputation, Commissioner Mapps' LOL version of charter reform, and... who's in the mood to send Thorns/Timbers owner Merritt Paulson to a Russian gulag?
Comments / 0