Saltwater intrusion indirectly intensifies Phragmites australis invasion via alteration of soil microbes

Study on the geometry characteristics of soil primary mineral particles under cryogenic action
Repeated freeze"“thaw causes the fragmentation and aggregation of soil particles, which affect particle shape (aspect ratio, roundness, etc.), and this process is a cryogenic weathering process. Changes in soil particle morphology record information about freeze"“thaw processes and have the unique characteristics of freeze"“thaw traces. To prove this conjecture, four soil specimens were selected in the experiment, and each specimen was studied after 0, 5, 10, 50 and 100 freeze"“thaw cycles. The test results show that: Freeze"“thaw will change the aspect ratio of particles, and the aspect ratio of particles is mainly distributed between 1 and 4. The particles with aspect ratio of 1.26 are stable and not easy to fragment, and the particles with aspect ratio more than 4 are easy to fragment. The freeze"“thaw effect leads to changes in particle roundness, with different manners of change for the four specimens, but all undergo repeated freeze"“thaw fragmenting and rounding process. Repeated freezing and thawing can not only lead to fragmentation particle edges and increased particle roundness, but also to fragmentation large-size particles and reduced particle roundness. Compared with the roundness before freeze"“thaw and after 100 cycles of freeze"“thaw, the coarse sand grains increased the most in roundness, indicating that the large grain size grains showed the most rounding. This study helps to understand the geometric characteristics of soil primary mineral particles under the action of cryogenic environments, and also helps to discern whether the particles have experienced the action of cryogenic environments, which is important for the study of cryogenic soil in cold environments.
Resolving the paradox of unipolar induction: new experimental evidence on the influence of the test circuit
A novel experiment has been devised shedding new light on the phenomenon of unipolar induction, also known as "Faraday's Paradox". This is a topic which continues to fascinate scientists and engineers with much debate continuing to this day. In particular, the question of the field co-rotating with the magnet or remaining stationary remains unsettled and supporting evidence exists for both positions. In this study, we present a novel experimental apparatus that includes, for the first time, the relative motion of the measurement circuit including the closing wires, as well as the magnet and disc respectively. The results show that the closing wire needs to be considered as part of the problem, which enables the apparent paradox associated with this phenomenon to be resolved. However, it remains impossible to tell if the field co-rotates with the magnet or if it remains stationary. Instead, direct electron interaction is considered as a viable alternative to resolve remaining paradoxes.
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Author Correction: Engineering the stambomycin modular polyketide synthase yields 37-membered mini-stambomycins
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27955-z, published online 26 January 2022. In the original version of this Article, the compounds 12, 13, 14, and 16 in Figure 5 were incorrectly numbered as compounds 10, 11, 12, and 14, respectively. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Programming a LOGMAR calculator into a REDCap database
LOGMAR (logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution) is a common modality for reporting visual acuities academically [1]. However, Snellen charts are the predominant tool of visual acuity measurement clinically. Online calculators convert individual Snellen acuities to LOGMAR, but this is labour intensive and invites error from manual data transcription. Furthermore, these tools rarely allocate for missed or additional letters read, diminishing the precision of reported findings.
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Laparoscopic TME is non-inferior
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in total neoadjuvant therapy, most patients with rectal cancers continue to require total mesorectal excision (TME) surgery. These procedures are increasingly being conducted laparoscopically, although evidence of non-inferiority to open surgery remains limited, especially for patients with cancers of the lower rectum. Now, data from a prospective study demonstrate the short-term non-inferiority and favourable tolerability of this approach.
Decoding noncoding RNAs
Research interest in noncoding RNAs and their biological implications in a variety of cellular contexts has been growing. In this issue, we present a series of pieces discussing recent method advances and future directions for deciphering the regulatory roles of noncoding RNAs. About 75% of the human genome can be...
Just citations
A new study that reveals under-citation of women physicists invites individual and journal-level action to tackle discrimination. It is well-known that women are underrepresented in physics and can face bias and discrimination. Studies are increasingly reporting on the many ways in which this discrimination occurs. Although diversity considerations are becoming more common - for example, through mandates requiring gender-balanced conference speaker lists - there are many subtler manifestations of gender disparities in science. One symptom of gender bias is the under-citation of papers authored by women, which is demonstrated in a Perspective in this issue of Nature Physics through an extensive analysis of over one million physics papers.
Inspired by disorder
Thanks to progress in computational modelling and in subscale microstructure engineering, the capability of generating materials with customized properties is now at hand. The usual approach is to engineer materials that display a periodic pattern of some specific geometric motifs. This is a convenient scheme, as it leads to a high degree of predictability of the overall material properties, but it might not be the optimal choice for the design of unique functionalities.
400Â W average power Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk-laser
We report on producing up to 403Â W average power directly from an acousto-optically Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk laser (TDL). To achieve this power, it has theoretically and experimentally been shown that the laser stability border could be shifted toward higher repetition rates by engineering of the output coupler transmittance. This allows for stable operation of the laser at higher frequencies and a further increase in the power extraction from the active medium. Using an output coupler with 93% reflectivity, a maximum average power of 403Â W at the repetition rate of 12.0Â kHz has been recorded under the pump power of 1220Â W. Furthermore, the maximum pulse energy of 57Â mJ was produced at the repetition rate of 1.00Â kHz and the pump power of 520Â W. The characteristics of the laser at various Q-switching rates and the pump powers have been investigated. In addition, a numerical study for supporting the experimental results has been proposed here. To the best of our knowledge, the achieved average power and the pulse energy are the highest values reported to date from a Q-switched Yb:YAG TDL. The results pave the way to further power scaling of solid-state Q-switched oscillators.
Heterogeneous cavitation from atomically smooth liquid"“liquid interfaces
Pressure reduction in liquids may result in vaporization and bubble formation-a process known as cavitation. It is commonly observed in hydraulic machinery, ship propellers and even in the context of medical therapy within the human body. Although cavitation may be beneficial for the removal of malign tissue, in many cases it is unwanted due to its ability to erode nearly any material in close contact. The current understanding is that the origins of heterogeneous cavitation are nucleation sites where stable gas cavities reside, for example, on contaminant particles, submerged surfaces or shell-stabilized microscopic bubbles1,2. Here we present the discovery of an atomically smooth interface between two immiscible liquids acting as a nucleation site. The non-polar liquid has a higher gas solubility and, upon pressure reduction, it acts as a gas reservoir as gas accumulates at the interface. We describe experiments that reveal the formation of cavitation on non-polar droplets in contact with water, and elucidate the working mechanism that leads to the nucleation of gas pockets through simulations.
Assessing the consequences of prolonged usage of disposable face masks
Due to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, wearing a disposable face mask has become a worldwide daily routine, not only for medical operators or specialized personnel, but also for common people. Notwithstanding the undeniable positive effect in reducing the risk of virus transmission, it is important to understand if a prolonged usage of the same face mask can have effectiveness on filtering capability and potential health consequences. To this aim, we present three investigations. A survey, carried out in central Italy, offers an overview of the distorted public awareness of face mask usage. A functional study shows how prolonged wearing leads to substantial drops in humid air filtration efficiency. Finally, a morphological analysis reports the proliferation of fungal or bacteria colonies inside an improperly used mask. Our study highlights therefore that wearing a face mask is really beneficial only if it is used correctly.
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
For a few seconds more
Tokamaks are essentially doughnut-shaped vessels designed to host a hot plasma, the charged particles of which are spatially confined by means of external magnetic fields. This concept of toroidal magnetic confinement - introduced more than 60 years ago - is neat and looks feasible in theory. But in practice, containing a plasma for a relatively long time has proven challenging. The problem lies in controlling plasma instabilities that can create disruptions that cause confinement to be lost immediately and, even worse, can damage the wall of the fusion device.
