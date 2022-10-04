ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Woman hands out over 50 coats to homeless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 2011, Sally Segerson has been running Street Reach for the Homeless. The self-run program gives out food and much-needed clothing to the local homeless population, a task with growing importance as winter draws near. “I keep watching the ten-day forecast to see when...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Super Shot giving out vaccinations at Allen County Public Libraries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In a partnership with Allen County Public Libraries, Super Shot handed out flu vaccines at the Pontiac Branch Friday. Super Shot was at the Main Branch on September 30. Medial Assistant Jimena Arenivar said it's important to take advantage of free clinics like Super Shot's to stay healthy during flu season,
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs from October 10 to 14. Families who are interested need to apply in-person from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. – 3 p.m at The Salvation Army Office located at 2901 North Clinton Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana set for 40th flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana's 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., is set for Oct. 26. 86 Fort Wayne area veterans are confirmed for the flight, including 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and 1 Iraqi Freedom veteran.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Companies teaching students skilled trades at Ivy Tech exploration fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of students gathered at Ivy Tech to learn skilled trades on Friday. From welding to construction, over 50 employers were at the fair speaking to high school and college students. Talent Connection Manager Ahn Dinh Lapsley said the in person interactions are something employers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Wild Zoo Halloween event opens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, located at 3411 Sherman Boulevard, opens Saturday. The event will be held each weekend in October: Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be free...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Julie Goodwin
wfft.com

Bluffton history teacher wins Indiana Teacher of the Year

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - Tara Cocanower says she was humbled to be named Bluffton-Harrison MSD Teacher of the Year at the end of last year. Then she felt honored to be the first Bluffton teacher nominated for the statewide award. The district is now one-for-one. Cocanower is the Indiana Teacher of the Year.
BLUFFTON, IN
963xke.com

Hiring Our Next On-Air Superstar

IF YOU ENJOY LISTENING TO ANY SIX OF OUR RADIO STATIONS – IS IT POSSIBLE THAT YOU MAY WANT TO WORK WITH OUR RADIO STATIONS?. OUR GROUP OF STATIONS IS LOOKING TO HIRE, TRAIN AND PLACE OUR NEXT ON-AIR SUPERSTAR!. IF YOU LOVE MUSIC AND LOVE BEING PART OF...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus

INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
INDIANA STATE
horseandrider.com

Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana

On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Daily Standard

Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty

CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
CELINA, OH
WANE-TV

Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry

Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

FWCS Nutrition Services expansion combatting supply shortage

Fort Wayne Community Schools cut the ribbon on an expansion to its Nutrition Processing Center Warehouse. FWCS Nutrition Services expansion combatting supply shortage. A 5,000-square-foot addition to the FWCS Nutrition Processing Center will help them avoid supply shortages and keep kids fed at school.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Commissioners address secrecy about jail location search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners defended their apparent lack of transparency of which locations they’re looking at for the new jail. At Friday's meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck explained their secrecy. He said with real estate transactions anything can go wrong at any point. He said...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN

