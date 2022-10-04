Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Woman hands out over 50 coats to homeless
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 2011, Sally Segerson has been running Street Reach for the Homeless. The self-run program gives out food and much-needed clothing to the local homeless population, a task with growing importance as winter draws near. “I keep watching the ten-day forecast to see when...
wfft.com
Super Shot giving out vaccinations at Allen County Public Libraries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In a partnership with Allen County Public Libraries, Super Shot handed out flu vaccines at the Pontiac Branch Friday. Super Shot was at the Main Branch on September 30. Medial Assistant Jimena Arenivar said it's important to take advantage of free clinics like Super Shot's to stay healthy during flu season,
wfft.com
Rich's Auto Center to host Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry fundraiser, Charlie's Birthday Bash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Rich’s Auto Center, at 2135 Sandpoint Rd., will host a birthday party for Charlie, the auto shop dog to raise money for the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 - 4 p.m. and is open...
wfft.com
Faces of the Fort mural honors those who've impacted youth in community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne unveiled its newest Faces of the Fort mural Thursday afternoon. “It took a prison sentence, a death sentence, for me to wake up to myself. When I woke up, that’s who showed up," Omowalé-Kétu Oladuwa said. In...
wfft.com
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs from October 10 to 14. Families who are interested need to apply in-person from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. – 3 p.m at The Salvation Army Office located at 2901 North Clinton Street.
wfft.com
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana set for 40th flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana's 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., is set for Oct. 26. 86 Fort Wayne area veterans are confirmed for the flight, including 3 Korean War veterans, 6 Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and 1 Iraqi Freedom veteran.
wfft.com
Companies teaching students skilled trades at Ivy Tech exploration fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of students gathered at Ivy Tech to learn skilled trades on Friday. From welding to construction, over 50 employers were at the fair speaking to high school and college students. Talent Connection Manager Ahn Dinh Lapsley said the in person interactions are something employers...
wfft.com
Wild Zoo Halloween event opens Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Wild Zoo Halloween at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, located at 3411 Sherman Boulevard, opens Saturday. The event will be held each weekend in October: Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be free...
wfft.com
Bluffton history teacher wins Indiana Teacher of the Year
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - Tara Cocanower says she was humbled to be named Bluffton-Harrison MSD Teacher of the Year at the end of last year. Then she felt honored to be the first Bluffton teacher nominated for the statewide award. The district is now one-for-one. Cocanower is the Indiana Teacher of the Year.
963xke.com
Hiring Our Next On-Air Superstar
IF YOU ENJOY LISTENING TO ANY SIX OF OUR RADIO STATIONS – IS IT POSSIBLE THAT YOU MAY WANT TO WORK WITH OUR RADIO STATIONS?. OUR GROUP OF STATIONS IS LOOKING TO HIRE, TRAIN AND PLACE OUR NEXT ON-AIR SUPERSTAR!. IF YOU LOVE MUSIC AND LOVE BEING PART OF...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 248 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,392 cases and 1,194 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
LAWSUIT: Huntington U cross-country and track program allowed doping, rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in a federal lawsuit they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by a coach - and that school officials and other coaches allowed the abuse.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
wfft.com
FWCS Nutrition Services expansion combatting supply shortage
Fort Wayne Community Schools cut the ribbon on an expansion to its Nutrition Processing Center Warehouse. FWCS Nutrition Services expansion combatting supply shortage. A 5,000-square-foot addition to the FWCS Nutrition Processing Center will help them avoid supply shortages and keep kids fed at school.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners address secrecy about jail location search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners defended their apparent lack of transparency of which locations they’re looking at for the new jail. At Friday's meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck explained their secrecy. He said with real estate transactions anything can go wrong at any point. He said...
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
