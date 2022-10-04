EATON — The Environmental Health Division investigates health concerns and hazards, as well as educates and enforces public health laws to protect the community. PCPH Environmental Health Specialists are responsible for conducting plan reviews, complaint investigations and regular food safety assessments of food service operations and retail food establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, school kitchens and caterers to assure food safety and prevent food-borne illness. PCPH licenses and inspects public swimming pools, spas, spray grounds and bathing beaches to ensure safe and sanitary conditions at these facilities.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO