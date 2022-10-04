Read full article on original website
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Eaton Register Herald
ODOT releases weekly project update
PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Public Safety has issued its weekly project update for the week ending Oct. 8. The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.
Eaton Register Herald
PCPH Environmental Health Division
EATON — The Environmental Health Division investigates health concerns and hazards, as well as educates and enforces public health laws to protect the community. PCPH Environmental Health Specialists are responsible for conducting plan reviews, complaint investigations and regular food safety assessments of food service operations and retail food establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, school kitchens and caterers to assure food safety and prevent food-borne illness. PCPH licenses and inspects public swimming pools, spas, spray grounds and bathing beaches to ensure safe and sanitary conditions at these facilities.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with Trainfo
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Mike Simpson met virtually with representatives of Trainfo Monday, Sept. 19, to discuss the implementation of their services in Preble County. “We’re Trainfo. We focus entirely on rail-road crossings. Our platform is enabled by sensor technology. We have our...
Eaton Register Herald
Voter registration deadline nearing
PREBLE COUNTY — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Oct. 11, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.
Eaton Register Herald
8th grade Career Day a success
EATON — More than 450 8th graders from around Preble County attended Preble County Career Day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds. The event’s goal is to give students a chance at a hands-on experience with the 16 national career cluster areas.
Eaton Register Herald
Hamilton awarded Ohio State scholarship
EATON — Arica Hamilton, of Eaton, has been selected to receive the Earl and Wilma McMunn Agricultural Communication Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Hamilton is an agricultural communication major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from...
Eaton Register Herald
Election letter deadline, policy reminder
Final deadline for letters-to-the-editor related to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election will be Friday, Oct. 28, at noon. The last day election-related letters will be published is Wednesday, Nov. 2. No election-related letters will be published in the Saturday edition the week prior to the election (Saturday, Nov. 5.)
Eaton Register Herald
Morton, Stephenson lead Arrows over North
PREBLE COUNTY — With three weeks left in the high school football season league races and the postseason playoff picture are starting to take shape. The top 16 teams in each regional qualify for the postseason, with the top eight teams hosting first round games. Currently, Preble Shawnee (5-1)...
Eaton Register Herald
Brubaker wins sectional; Blazers advance
GREENVILLE, MIAMISBURG and VERSAILLES — National Trail sophomore Nick Brubaker claimed an individual championship by firing an 82 during the Division III Boys sectional golf tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Brubaker’s performance helped the Blazers to a third-place team finish and a...
