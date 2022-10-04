POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.

