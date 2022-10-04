ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.
CORRIGAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
newschannel6now.com

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Kennard man sentenced in car crash death

GROVETON — Blake Partain, arrested in March 2021 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The 31-year-old and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and as a condition of his plea, Partain waived the...
KENNARD, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

LUFKIN, TX
LUFKIN, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5

Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

