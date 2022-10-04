Read full article on original website
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
East Texas News
Kennard man sentenced in car crash death
GROVETON — Blake Partain, arrested in March 2021 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The 31-year-old and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and as a condition of his plea, Partain waived the...
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
VIDEO: Lufkin man arrested after pursuit ends in crash, top speeds of 100 mph
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit with top speeds of 100 mph ended in an accident, according to police. Officials said an officer attempted to stop Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue when he refused to pull […]
Nacogdoches police issue warrant for man in connection with girlfriend's death
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
East Texas man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2021 crash that killed a woman, said law enforcement. 31-year-old Blake Partain pleaded guilty in Trinity County on Monday to intoxication manslaughter, said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. As part of his guilty plea, Partain […]
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
