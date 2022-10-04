United States Postal Service looks to hire mail carriers across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) invited job seekers to a job fair on Wednesday to fill multiple positions in the Huntsville area.

USPS hosted the job fair on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Huntsville General Mail Facility located at 3408 Wall Triana Highway.

Acting Madison Postmaster Sandra Harris said even if you missed Wednesday’s job fair, you still have opportunities to apply.

We have a need for carriers and clerks right now, all functions of the job,” Harris said.

The postal service is hiring Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) in Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Madison, and Meridianville.

Both rural carrier positions pay $19.50 per hour and focus on serving rural communities. The postal service said a job as an RCA is a continuous part time job while an ARC is scheduled as needed.

RCAs are responsible for the delivery and collection of mail and work part time when regular carriers have days off. They also sell stamps, supplies and money orders.

Applicants are required to have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record. The postal service said becoming an RCA has the potential to lead to a full-time regular rural carrier position.

An ARC is scheduled as needed and delivers packages on Sundays or holidays. On Saturdays an ARC may be asked to sort, deliver or collect mail along a certain route.

The final position, a CCA, is paid $18.92 per hour an works on a varied schedule including weekends and holidays. The position also requires a valid Alabama driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience driving a passenger car or larger. CCAs are scheduled as needed and this position may also lead to full time employment.

The job fair is is a part of the USPS 10-year plan called “Delivering For America.” Eligible applicants need to be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. To view available positions, click here .

