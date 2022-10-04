ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

United States Postal Service looks to hire mail carriers across North Alabama

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACpgG_0iLdSt6A00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) invited job seekers to a job fair on Wednesday to fill multiple positions in the Huntsville area.

USPS hosted the job fair on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Huntsville General Mail Facility located at 3408 Wall Triana Highway.

Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

Acting Madison Postmaster Sandra Harris said even if you missed Wednesday’s job fair, you still have opportunities to apply.

We have a need for carriers and clerks right now, all functions of the job,” Harris said.

The postal service is hiring Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) in Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Madison, and Meridianville.

Both rural carrier positions pay $19.50 per hour and focus on serving rural communities. The postal service said a job as an RCA is a continuous part time job while an ARC is scheduled as needed.

RCAs are responsible for the delivery and collection of mail and work part time when regular carriers have days off. They also sell stamps, supplies and money orders.

Applicants are required to have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record. The postal service said becoming an RCA has the potential to lead to a full-time regular rural carrier position.

📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App

An ARC is scheduled as needed and delivers packages on Sundays or holidays. On Saturdays an ARC may be asked to sort, deliver or collect mail along a certain route.

The final position, a CCA, is paid $18.92 per hour an works on a varied schedule including weekends and holidays. The position also requires a valid Alabama driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience driving a passenger car or larger. CCAs are scheduled as needed and this position may also lead to full time employment.

The job fair is is a part of the USPS 10-year plan called “Delivering For America.” Eligible applicants need to be 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. To view available positions, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Hartselle, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Elkmont, AL
City
Hazel Green, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Meridianville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
theredstonerocket.com

Town hall sheds light on help available to veterans

Garrison leaders and others urged veterans to reach out and seek help if they experience a mental health crisis during a Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resources Fair that showcased services available at Redstone Arsenal and local and state agencies Sept. 28. “Suicide prevention is a serious concern in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Mail Carrier#Mail Delivery#Traffic And Weather#Wall Triana Highway#Rural Carrier Associates#Assistant Rural Carriers#Rca#Arc
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Whataburger coming soon to Cullman

Whataburger fans, we’ve got great news: the popular fast-food chain is making its way to Cullman. According to the Cullman Tribune, the City’s Planning Commission approved the site plan for a proposed Whataburger. Read on for all the meaty details. Welcome to Cullman. Originally hailing from Corpus Christi,...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy