CollECtive Choir Inc. Expands Into Downtown Eau Claire Under New Name, CollECtive Arts Inc.
Everyone, put your hands together for CollECtive Arts Inc., located downtown at 308 and 310 E Madison Street in Eau Claire. Recently, the organization has decided to expand its community impact by housing its own arts center and community creative space. Overall, their new location features many new amenities to help the community explore creative opportunities and express themselves.
12-Hour Writer’s Retreat Sign-Ups Open Nov. 1
The pen is truly mightier than the sword at this all-inclusive one-day camp, hosted by Chippewa Valley Writers’ Guild (CVWG) founder and director, B.J. Hollars. The CVWG has explored an array of retreat models over the past 6 years but has never tried to organize their schedule into one day like this.
Chippewa Valley Halloween Crossword | October 2022
The 15 clues below will test your knowledge of local hauntings, history, and hokum. You’ll find the puzzle on Page 12 of our Oct. 6 issue. CV Halloween Crossword (Oct. 6, 2022) Crossword via crosswordlabs.com.
EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
Irvine Park Zoo Greets Baby Zebra
On Sept. 11, Chippewa Falls' Irvine Park Zoo team welcomed an unexpected new animal: a baby zebra. John Jimenez, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said the foal has been healthy and blending in with the rest of the herd well since its birth, and the whole staff is very excited to have the new member.
READ ALL ABOUT IT: Meet Three Authors from This Year’s C.V. Book Fest
Being a book lover can be a solitary pursuit, but the annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival – which runs Oct. 20-25 this year – gives readers a chance to meet each other as well as a shelf-full of notable writers. With 14 free events – many of the hosted by the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library — packed into six days, there are sure to be countless thought-provoking discussions centering on fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and beyond. The festival organizers were kind enough to share with us Q&As with a number of the authors who will be appearing, either in person or virtually, for the festival. For full details on festival events, visit cvbookfest.org.
OH BOYD! Check Out This Park
New renovations for Boyd Park in Eau Claire have been no walk in the park. But the folks working on them are happy to share how construction is truckin’ along. Since August, a new skatepark and playground have been under construction at Boyd Park, which lies just a few blocks from downtown Eau Claire in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood. Approval for the amenities goes back to 2020, but the park has been steadily making progress towards their end goal.
Tales of Terror!
It’s that time of year, when the temperatures are low and the spookiness is high! This year, Volume One wanted to tell the tales of various… mysterious incidents that have happened all over town. So, take a seat, relax, enjoy your pumpkin spice latte, and shriek at the top of your lungs at these three stories!
Notable + Quotable | Oct. 6, 2022
A person was speeding laps around Braun’s Bay in their vehicle, presumably for an audition for the next Fast and the Furious movie. this ended up pretty much how you would expect. ... Somewhere Vin Diesel is shaking his head sadly. – From the ECPD’s Notable Case Log across...
WichCraft: New Alternative Bar Aims to Spook in Style
At the new horror-themed alternative bar WichCraft, the atmosphere, menu, and drinks are all to die for. If you're interested in going out with friends or just want to have a fun night out in general, but with a spooky twist, Cory Crowell and his crew are opening up the perfect spot for you.
WICKED FUN: Forage and ECMM to Host Halloween Shindig
Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder since the Eau Claire Makers Market’s (ECMM) very first shindig in early 2022, it isn’t shocking Forage and ECMM continue to collaborate; it was a spooky delight, though, when the duo announced they will be throwing a Halloween party at Forage in downtown Eau Claire on Oct. 28 at 9pm.
STAFF NOTE: It’s All Just a Bunch of Chippewa Valley Hocus Pocus
I’ve been waiting for this issue all year. Why? Because it’s the Halloween Hauntings special section issue of course! Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday and I made sure everyone in the office knew it. Not only is this the Halloween Hauntings issue, but this also happens to...
