Eaton Register Herald
Eaton Community Church hosting Oct. 13 blood drive
EATON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Eaton Community Church monthly Eaton community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon-6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29 will receive...
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
Eaton Register Herald
Walk For Hope brings awareness for suicide prevention
EATON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board and Preble County Suicide Coalition hosted its 11th annual Walk to Remember, Walk For Hope 5k Walk/Run. The walk began and ended at the Eaton High School Wellness Center. Participants walked/ran through Fort St. Clair Park...
Sidney Daily News
Every good thing is a gift from above
As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
Eaton Register Herald
PCPH Environmental Health Division
EATON — The Environmental Health Division investigates health concerns and hazards, as well as educates and enforces public health laws to protect the community. PCPH Environmental Health Specialists are responsible for conducting plan reviews, complaint investigations and regular food safety assessments of food service operations and retail food establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, school kitchens and caterers to assure food safety and prevent food-borne illness. PCPH licenses and inspects public swimming pools, spas, spray grounds and bathing beaches to ensure safe and sanitary conditions at these facilities.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Eaton Register Herald
8th grade Career Day a success
EATON — More than 450 8th graders from around Preble County attended Preble County Career Day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds. The event’s goal is to give students a chance at a hands-on experience with the 16 national career cluster areas.
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
spectrumnews1.com
Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools
DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Eaton Register Herald
Hamilton awarded Ohio State scholarship
EATON — Arica Hamilton, of Eaton, has been selected to receive the Earl and Wilma McMunn Agricultural Communication Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Hamilton is an agricultural communication major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from...
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
childrensdayton.org
4 tips to prepare your kiddo for the upcoming time change
The dreaded time change is coming. Although some people love the “extra hour” of sleep, parents and caregivers don’t always get to take advantage of the extra hour. The time change messes with everyone’s sleep schedule, but it really messes with our kiddos because they can’t adjust to a new schedule in just one night.
