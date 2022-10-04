ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
thevillagereporter.com

North Central (Pioneer) School Bus Involved In Accident With Semi Truck

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OHIO – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred on October 6th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the US Route 20 intersection in Madison Township, Williams County. Aaron D....
PIONEER, OH
Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 MNC

Police: Woman accused of deadly hit & run in Steuben County tried to cover up evidence

Court documents show that a woman who hit two boys with her car last weekend initially tried to cover up the evidence. WANE TV reports that 45-year-old Ohio woman Hope Richmond admitted to hitting two boys with her car last Saturday night in Steuben County. One of the boys, 13-year-old Wayden Bennett, later died. The other, 12-year-old Ryly Cummings, has been released from the hospital.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
jack1065.com

Man pleads no contest to January murder of 62-year-old woman

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Calhoun County man has pleaded no contest to the murder of a Bedford Township woman. According to court documents, 59-year-old Gary Vogt was charged with homicide and weapons charges on January 19. The charges stem from a shooting around midnight on January...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
