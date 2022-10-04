Read full article on original website
Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
Destin Seafood Festival is back, what you need to know
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Organizers and city leaders are anticipating large crowds for the return of the Destin Seafood Festival from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. Following a two-year hiatus, the event is back for the 44th annual Seafood Festival on the Destin Harbor. “For our planning as well as the Community, it’s been nothing […]
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
WALA-TV FOX10
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
WKRG
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
WALA-TV FOX10
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bras Across the CAUSEway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend. 5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!. All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting...
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
WALA-TV FOX10
USO Running of the Bulls in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Running of the Bulls is a 3k fun run in downtown Pensacola and benefits the local USO. October 8th at 9:00 am hosted by Seville Quarter the 11th annual Running of the Bulls Pensacola version. Registration link at http://Pensabulls.com. Email from the website with any question.
Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Festival gets off to strong start after 2-year hiatus: ‘We really missed it’
If there were any doubts about the anticipation level for the return of the National Shrimp Festival to Gulf Shores, they vanished Thursday morning. “We opened at 10,” said Andrew Hart, chair of the committee that organizes the event under the auspices of the Coastal Business Chamber. “At 9 a.m. people were here, ready to go. We’re thrilled with the turnout.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Oktoberfest at Village Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at Village Park in Daphne are inviting you to come on out and support this growing community with a fun-filled Oktoberfest at the park on Friday, October 21st. Gulf Coast Rangers/Union 10 Director of Soccer Gerardo Flores joined us on FOX10 Midday to tell...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
WKRG
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Red Fish Blue Fish’s Short-Rib Penne
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are in the kitchen with Head Chef Chris Powers, and he is cooking up some short-rib penne. This delicious dish is one option you can find on their new fall menu. Red Fish Blue Fish was voted “Best In: Pensacola” Best Seafood Restaurant. Red Fish...
WALA-TV FOX10
History Museum of Mobile exhibit to feature costumes from TV’s “Downton Abbey”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The History Museum of Mobile is already looking forward to 2023. The museum announced its next major exhibition will feature the clothing from the beloved TV series “Downton Abbey.”. Coming after the first of the year -- “Dressing the Abbey” -- will feature 35 award-winning...
Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday
After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
