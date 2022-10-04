NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers. Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury. ...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO