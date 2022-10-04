ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Soko Bag introduces savoury South Korean food – now in Philadelphia

Soko Bag is a newly launched takeaway restaurant, offering South Korean fried chicken & a blend of Korean and American foods, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The restaurant offers Bulgogi cheesesteaks, Mandu, Hotteok, and more. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Soko Bag is a small family-owned and operated restaurant focusing on South...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market

From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Columbus, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis#Philadelphians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Back of Head at Philadelphia Recreation Center

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A man died after being shot in the back of the head next to a playground at a Philadelphia recreation center. Police Friday identified the deceased as 35-year-old Hank Holloway-Bryant. There has yet to be an arrest in his killing. After hearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport

TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy