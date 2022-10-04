Read full article on original website
SIMP, Inc. hosts Zoo Day at Scovill Zoo
October 7, 2022- Over 200 K-5th grade students from schools across Macon County spent the day with SIMP, Inc. and local law enforcement at Scovill Zoo. Students were given the opportunity to get to know their community’s police officers at today’s Zoo Day. As students arrived at Scovill...
History of the Heartland to Host Organizational Meeting with Churches Interested in Participating
October 6, 2022 – History of the Heartland is hosting an idea-sharing and organizational meeting with any Church that is interested in participating. The meeting will be Wednesday, October 12 at 11:30 at Paul’s Confectionary, 999 North Water Street, Decatur. Please call (217) 791-1385 for reservations. Churches are...
Millikin University Homecoming Drawing Alumni to Campus From October 7 – 9
October 5, 2022 – Millikin University will be holding its homecoming festivities from October 7 – 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. This event, intended for alumni, allows those who attend to reminisce on fond campus memories, reconnect with friends, celebrate Millikin’s history and show your Big Blue spirit during this year’s Homecoming celebrations.
LISTEN: RCC Information Technology on Byers & Co
October 6, 2022 – Faith Brenner of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about available classes in Information Technology at RCC and careers in IT. Listen to the podcast now!
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
10th Annual Mt. Zion Community Prayer Breakfast Set for October 19 with Amber Oberheim
October 6, 2022 – Local businesses, community members and religious leaders will gather for the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Annual Mt. Zion Community Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The program will include keynote speaker Amber Oberheim, music and prayer. This is the 10th year...
Richland Community College to Host 50th Anniversary Founders Day Gala October 22
October 5, 2022 – Richland Community College is ready to host its Founders Day Gala on Saturday, October 22, at 5:00 p.m. in the Shilling Community Education Center. The 50th Anniversary Founders Day Gala will celebrate the impact that special individuals have made on the past, present, and future of Richland Community College.
VIDEO: Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon coming to Decatur October 13th
October 6, 2022 – Thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Macon Piatt Regional Office of Education, community agencies including Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Family YMCA, the Salvation Army, and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, are partnering for a series called “Keeping Our Kids Safe.” This is a series that focuses on students’ physical and mental health, security, and safety.
LISTEN: Jill Reedy of Macon Piatt ROE on Byers & Co
October 6, 2022 – Jill Reedy of Macon-Piatt ROE #39 joined Byers & Co to talk about a special presentation by Michael DeLeon. Listen to the podcast now!. Michael DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc, an organization that teaches the realities of substance abuse and gang involvement and the inevitable consequences of making negative life choices. Watch the video or check out the podcast HERE.
Millikin University Names 2022 Alumni Award Recipients & Faculty Award Recipient
October 6, 2022 – Millikin University announced the five recipients of the 2022 Alumni Awards, along with the recipient of the 2022 Faculty/Staff Recognition Award. The recipients will be honored at an awards dinner held Friday, October 7, during Millikin’s Homecoming Celebration. The awardees include:. Phillip Lopez ’16,...
LISTEN: Millikin President talks Homecoming on Byers & Co
October 5, 2022 – Millikin University’s president Dr. Jim Reynolds, Alexa Goudie of Alumni Development, and student Sara Upchurch of UCB joined Byers & Co to talk about the events planned for homecoming and what the school has to offer to local resident students. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: RCC and DMH Discuss EnRich Healthcare Program on Byers & Co
October 5, 2022 – Drew Early of DMH and Dr. Cris Valdez of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their EnRich healthcare program partnership that is providing career pathways to students in an industry that is facing a worker shortage. Listen to the podcast now!
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
HSHS to Host a Blessing of the Animals October 6
October 5, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host a Blessing of the Animals on Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The service will take place at the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL.
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
Decatur Public Transit launches Sunday service
October 7, 2022 – Sunday bus service in Decatur begins this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is implementing the one-year pilot program bringing Sunday service from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service area strategically connects the city’s urban core to all major commercial areas and the two local hospitals.
God’s Shelter of Love to Throw Blue Jean Ball to Support Shelters for Women and Children
October 5, 2022 – God’s Shelter of Love will host the Blue Jean Ball on Thursday, October 13, at 6:00 p.m. to raise money in support of shelters for women and children. The Ball will be thrown at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1 Bachrach Court in Decatur.
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
