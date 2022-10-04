ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

SIMP, Inc. hosts Zoo Day at Scovill Zoo

October 7, 2022- Over 200 K-5th grade students from schools across Macon County spent the day with SIMP, Inc. and local law enforcement at Scovill Zoo. Students were given the opportunity to get to know their community’s police officers at today’s Zoo Day. As students arrived at Scovill...
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University Homecoming Drawing Alumni to Campus From October 7 – 9

October 5, 2022 – Millikin University will be holding its homecoming festivities from October 7 – 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. This event, intended for alumni, allows those who attend to reminisce on fond campus memories, reconnect with friends, celebrate Millikin’s history and show your Big Blue spirit during this year’s Homecoming celebrations.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Richland Community College to Host 50th Anniversary Founders Day Gala October 22

October 5, 2022 – Richland Community College is ready to host its Founders Day Gala on Saturday, October 22, at 5:00 p.m. in the Shilling Community Education Center. The 50th Anniversary Founders Day Gala will celebrate the impact that special individuals have made on the past, present, and future of Richland Community College.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

VIDEO: Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon coming to Decatur October 13th

October 6, 2022 – Thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Macon Piatt Regional Office of Education, community agencies including Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Family YMCA, the Salvation Army, and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, are partnering for a series called “Keeping Our Kids Safe.” This is a series that focuses on students’ physical and mental health, security, and safety.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observable#Earth#Department Of Physics#
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Jill Reedy of Macon Piatt ROE on Byers & Co

October 6, 2022 – Jill Reedy of Macon-Piatt ROE #39 joined Byers & Co to talk about a special presentation by Michael DeLeon. Listen to the podcast now!. Michael DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc, an organization that teaches the realities of substance abuse and gang involvement and the inevitable consequences of making negative life choices. Watch the video or check out the podcast HERE.
MACON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University Names 2022 Alumni Award Recipients & Faculty Award Recipient

October 6, 2022 – Millikin University announced the five recipients of the 2022 Alumni Awards, along with the recipient of the 2022 Faculty/Staff Recognition Award. The recipients will be honored at an awards dinner held Friday, October 7, during Millikin’s Homecoming Celebration. The awardees include:. Phillip Lopez ’16,...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Millikin President talks Homecoming on Byers & Co

October 5, 2022 – Millikin University’s president Dr. Jim Reynolds, Alexa Goudie of Alumni Development, and student Sara Upchurch of UCB joined Byers & Co to talk about the events planned for homecoming and what the school has to offer to local resident students. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: RCC and DMH Discuss EnRich Healthcare Program on Byers & Co

October 5, 2022 – Drew Early of DMH and Dr. Cris Valdez of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their EnRich healthcare program partnership that is providing career pathways to students in an industry that is facing a worker shortage. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WCIA

Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

HSHS to Host a Blessing of the Animals October 6

October 5, 2022 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will host a Blessing of the Animals on Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The service will take place at the St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, 1990 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony

October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Public Transit launches Sunday service

October 7, 2022 – Sunday bus service in Decatur begins this Sunday, October 9, 2022. Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is implementing the one-year pilot program bringing Sunday service from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service area strategically connects the city’s urban core to all major commercial areas and the two local hospitals.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Truck submerged at Springfield Marina

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy