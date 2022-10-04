ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hart Reveals They Were Working On A Loretta Lynn-Inspired Song

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chapel Hart revealed in a heartbreaking tweet that they were working on something special for country music legend Loretta Lynn , as news of her death emerged on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).

The trio of sisters and cousins — Danica Hart , Trea Swindle and Devynn Hart — delivered a jaw-dropping performance during their America’s Got Talent audition earlier this year. They performed an original song inspired by Dolly Parton ’s “Jolene,” deciding that “from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over this same man.” That’s how Chapel Hart came up with the idea for “ You Can Have Him, Jolene ,” a toe-tapping country anthem that earned a standing ovation and a golden buzzer.

Lynn shared a clip of the performance, gushing on Facebook: “I love it, ladies. Now I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!

Chapel Hart shared their excitement, but didn’t confirm at that time whether they would put their own spin on one of the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” star’s hits. Now, as they shared a tribute to the late icon, Chapel Hart shared that they have something in the works in her honor. They wrote in a tweet: “words cannot describe how heartbroken we are today. We were literally just workin through our song for you yesterday on the road, we think you’d be stoked to know we are EXTENDING ‘Fist City’ …we know you had to go but don’t you worry mama, you left country music in good & capable hands! Your wings, we know, are Gorgeous/Fabulous so go on and Rest High On the Mountain, there are no goodbyes ONLY see you laters!”

Lynn’s family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning: “ Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning , October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” The family asked for privacy as they grieve her loss, and noted that they would announce a memorial at a later time.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from some of country music’s biggest stars and others in the industry. Kyle Young , for example, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement: "The story of Loretta Lynn's life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.”

