What with game streaming being in the news a whole heck of a lot recently, with Stadia shutting down, all the while, Logitech has a new handheld hitting the market soon. There has also been a rash of Android controllers released in the last few months that all offer Xbox branding (not to mention a free month of Cloud Gaming), signifying Xbox support, and one of the latest controllers hitting the market soon is the Gamevice Flex. The thing is, the Flex looks a heck of a lot like the Razer Kishi V1, and that's because Gamevice was partnered with Razer at the time the Kishi was released. Well, that partnership is over, with Razer now inspired by Backbone with the launch of the Kishi V2, which freed up Gamevice to take the design of the Kishi V1 and tweak it. So let's dig in and see precisely if these tweaks are worth it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO