Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022
Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors. After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.
Gamevice Flex hands-on: Even better than the original Razer Kishi
What with game streaming being in the news a whole heck of a lot recently, with Stadia shutting down, all the while, Logitech has a new handheld hitting the market soon. There has also been a rash of Android controllers released in the last few months that all offer Xbox branding (not to mention a free month of Cloud Gaming), signifying Xbox support, and one of the latest controllers hitting the market soon is the Gamevice Flex. The thing is, the Flex looks a heck of a lot like the Razer Kishi V1, and that's because Gamevice was partnered with Razer at the time the Kishi was released. Well, that partnership is over, with Razer now inspired by Backbone with the launch of the Kishi V2, which freed up Gamevice to take the design of the Kishi V1 and tweak it. So let's dig in and see precisely if these tweaks are worth it.
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000
Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
Changing Pixel Watch bands is so easy, you'll want to start a collection
It's an incredibly human desire to want to express ourselves through our appearance, whether that means spending 20 minutes choosing what to wear in the morning, or picking out a phone case that's just looking to attract attention. With the new Pixel Watch, Google is hitting the ground running when it comes to customization, already offering over a dozen bands to pair with that wearable you're pre-ordering — and even more variety is on the way in 2023. Access to lots of options like that is great, but what I think I like the most about personalizing the Pixel Watch is just how easy Google has made it to change bands.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
3 Settings Apple Experts Say You Should Change Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery
Here’s the unfortunate reality when it comes to your iPhone and its slower-than-usual battery: the problem isn’t just going to correct itself without a little intervention. To get the phone efficiency of your dreams, you may have to play with a few s...
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors in 2022
The Pixel 7 features a beautiful, almost bezel-free 6.3-inch display. Unfortunately, even though Google has plastered it with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, the display remains the most fragile part of the smartphone. An accidental bump or drop is bound to leave it bruised. So if you want the screen to keep looking as pretty as it was out of the box, a screen protector is a wise investment.
Will the Google Pixel 7 do a better job with pet photography?
I'm not a professional photographer, but I love taking photos of my pets. If they are doing something funny or weird or look particularly cute, I snap a photo. A consistent problem I have is that I can't get a good photo of my black-haired pets. Neither dog nor cat, in good or bad lighting, during the day or at night, no phone has captured them in a life-like way. Even a Google Pixel 6 Pro, can't get the job done. It's 2022, and with all the smartphone camera software and hardware improvements over the last few years, this should be a non-issue. Let's hope new phones, like the Google Pixel 7 series, will do better.
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
We asked you what your favorite Pixel phone was, and now we have a winner
We've spent the week celebrating everything Pixel, all leading up to yesterday's official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro unveiling. While Google's hardware brand is about to extend into watches and tablets for the first time, most of the Pixel portfolio is made up of phones. Over the last couple of weeks, we've asked our readers to vote for their favorite Pixel phones of all time on Twitter. After some truly contentious rounds, we've finally reached a victor.
Best Buy's Pixel 7 Pro preorder deal gives you up to $200 to spend on Black Friday
Preorders are now open for the Google Pixel 7, which will be officially released on October 13. Like all high-end phones, the new Pixel 7 and its Pro counterpart aren't exactly cheap. Best Buy is doing its best to take away some of the sting of the high price tag by offering a $100 gift card with Pixel 7 preorders or $200 if you opt for the Pixel 7 Pro. That essentially amounts to a $100-$200 discount if you happen to be in the market for, say, a pair of high-quality Bluetooth earbuds.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers criticise series for ‘cheesy’ location reveal in latest episode
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers have been left divided over a location reveal in the latest episodeThe seventh instalment of Amazon Prime Video’s high-budget series saw the characters in the aftermath of the action-packed previous outing.In the closing moments of the episode, viewers saw Adar watching Mount Doom in the wake of its eruption, telling hsi followers that this is their new home.When on villager starts cheering “Hail Adar, lord of the Southlands,” Adar points out that the Southlands are no more – and when the villager asks what they should call their new home...
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy S23 case leaks feature more of that new camera design
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best Android phones you can buy today, but tomorrow will be here soon, and we've long been looking forward to its successor, the Galaxy S23 series. Just like last time around, Samsung is expected to launch three devices — the base Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra — all of which will mostly continue using the same design, albeit with some minor changes. What we saw in last week's renders now picks up some additional support, as we get our first look at protective cases for the Galaxy S23.
Cast off with Spiritfarer on Android, along with two more Netflix Games for October
In recent months, Netflix has added plenty of titles to its catalog of subscriber-exclusive mobile games on Android and iOS. All of them may not be fan favorites, but some of them are quality games, and since they are tied to your Netflix subscription, they spare you from annoying advertisements and in-app purchases. Now, October is upon us, and Netflix is adding three more games to its catalog.
Get ready to customize your Pixel Watch with this up-close look at its bands
We're less than a day from Google's official, full reveal of its Pixel Watch wearable, but the leak machine doesn't stand on ceremony, and the details just keep coming. This week, courtesy of Droid Life, we got a very detailed look at the Pixel Watch's active-style bands — and they bear a striking similarity to the bands on existing Fitbit devices.
