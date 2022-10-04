Read full article on original website
Is the West Chester Open-Air Market Here to Stay for Good?
After another successful year, West Chester officials are considering making the Open-Air Market on Gay Street permanent, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The issue was discussed during a special meeting held on Wednesday. The consultant who was hired by the borough to examine future Gay Street closures through a survey of residents, businesses, and visitors determined that permanent changes would cost around $1.1 million.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today.
How Concord Mall is making a comeback
When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s. But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the...
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products
Springton Manor Farm in Chester County.Image via Chester County Parks + Preservation. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
Chester County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office
Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
Brandywine Conservancy’s Land Preservation Goal Close to Hitting Historic Mark
Co-directors Grant DeCosta and Stephanie Armpriester.Image via Daily Local News. The Brandywine Conservancy has permanently preserved more than 69,400 acres of land in Chester and Delaware Counties, which is just shy of the historic goal of preserving 70,000 acres, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia
Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
Delco Road Reopens After Truck Gets Stuck Under Bridge
A Delaware County road has reopened after a truck became stuck under a bridge, authorities said. The tractor-trailer got stuck under the bridge at N. Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road Tuesday morning, Radnor Township police said. King of Prussia Road was temporarily closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford...
Kennett Brewfest draws 80+ breweries, capacity crowd
Photo by Richard L. Gaw Kennett Square once again played host to the 25th Kennett Brewfest on Oct. 1, before a capacity crowd gathered at the Genesis Building parking lot. The five-hour event gathered together the tastes of more than 80 different craft breweries from all over the southeastern Pennsylvania region.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
