ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Is the West Chester Open-Air Market Here to Stay for Good?

After another successful year, West Chester officials are considering making the Open-Air Market on Gay Street permanent, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The issue was discussed during a special meeting held on Wednesday. The consultant who was hired by the borough to examine future Gay Street closures through a survey of residents, businesses, and visitors determined that permanent changes would cost around $1.1 million.
WEST CHESTER, PA
delawarepublic.org

How Concord Mall is making a comeback

When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s. But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Whiteland Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Exton, PA
City
Home, PA
Exton, PA
Business
West Whiteland Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Exton, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Witch S Cap#Toll Brothers#The Church Farm School
VISTA.Today

16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
weddingchicks.com

Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia

Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Road Reopens After Truck Gets Stuck Under Bridge

A Delaware County road has reopened after a truck became stuck under a bridge, authorities said. The tractor-trailer got stuck under the bridge at N. Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road Tuesday morning, Radnor Township police said. King of Prussia Road was temporarily closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
chestercounty.com

Kennett Brewfest draws 80+ breweries, capacity crowd

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Kennett Square once again played host to the 25th Kennett Brewfest on Oct. 1, before a capacity crowd gathered at the Genesis Building parking lot. The five-hour event gathered together the tastes of more than 80 different craft breweries from all over the southeastern Pennsylvania region.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy