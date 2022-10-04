Read full article on original website
Local church holds donation drive for hurricane aid
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — A thousand-mile journey driving from Michiana to Fort Myers, Florida. A local church is partnering with a truck driver, hoping to fill a 53-foot semi-trailer with donations for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Saturday afternoon, Scott Sriver plans to begin his journey down to west...
Vaping use up among teens
Vaping use among adolescents is on the rise once again. It's causing quite an issue for those at local middle and high schools who have to watch for these devices. More than 2 and a half million adolescents are using e-cigarettes. The CDC is estimating that those numbers are at...
Berrien County manufacturer saves hundreds on electricity per day with solar energy
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Could an investment in solar energy help businesses save some serious green?. One business owner says the answer is yes. That man told the Baroda Area Business Association his solar farm has been a major financial boost. The owner of Lakeshore Die Cast estimates...
Operation Education: Fewer children and teens getting immunized
State data shows fewer kids and teens are up to date on their required school immunizations. Worldwide, an estimated 25 million children have missed their childhood vaccinations over the past year. There is concern this is putting children at risk for serious illness. Local Numbers. Student health information is protected...
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend
114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Hannah Teich
Elkhart’s Hannah Teich is killing it. The senior middle hitter ranks first in the state in hitting percentage and sits in the top three in several categories in the Northern Indiana conference. "I'm hard working and I try to be the best I can at everything, being perfect basically,"...
$4 million grant awarded to Notre Dame psychologists researching youth suicide prevention
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — A new University of Notre Dame project could potentially save lives. Psychologists at the school have received a 4-million-dollar grant to research ways to prevent youth suicide. A potentially lifesaving project is being explored here at Notre Dame. The goal: reducing youth suicide risk.
News Alert: Suspect accused of shooting at excise officer charged with attempted murder
South Bend. Ind. — A man who is accused of shooting at an Indiana State Excise officer on September 29th has been charged with attempted murder. In a probable cause document, police say that the Excise officer was at Eddy Street Food Mart and noticed an older Honda Civic leave the Food Mart. The officer followed the suspect, identified as Ian Austin, 20, of South Bend. According to police, Auston abruptly stopped his vehicle near Jacob Street and fire multiple shots toward the Excise Officer’s car.
20-year-old found guilty following 2020 bank robbery
20-year-old Shamond Jenkins of South Bend was found guilty of bank robbery Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with 2 years of supervised release. Court documents say in December of 2020, Jenkins went into a bank and handed a note threatening to kill an employee if the employee did not give him cash.
Highlight of the Night: New Prairie's Dallas Ryans interception
Penn and New Prarie, Dallas Ryans in coverage, the bobble and picks it off in the end zone. What a great play, the focus, the concentration.
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
