Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
What’s Going On With Ethereum’s MEV-Boost?
Soon after the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) blacklisted the Tornado Cash mixer program in August, Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots announced that it would, in accordance with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, begin censoring transactions by means of a key piece of infrastructure used by many of the validators that run Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain.
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
Citi Ventures Backs Its First Digital Asset Manager, Co-Leading a $6M Round in Xalts
Citi Ventures and venture capital firm Accel co-led a $6 million funding round for xalts, an institutional-grade digital asset management startup founded by a former trader at banking giant HSBC and a former Meta Asia executive. The funding comes as institutional investors continue to move into the cryptocurrency industry despite the crypto bear market.
Crypto Update | The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
Bitcoin remains rangebound at around $20K, plus a look at how a stablecoin-based model of money may allow innovation to flourish. 'Markets Daily' is back with the latest roundup of crypto news.
Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week
Envestnet | Tamarac, which provides client-management software used by more than 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) managing over $1.2 trillion in assets, announced two partnerships this week intended to ease hurdles to more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors. The deals involve cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and Flourish, a fintech...
Crypto Failures Fueled Better Due Diligence
How do investors in traditional risk assets stay safe in rough markets? They flee to fundamentals, value, income or quality – some expression of factors that lead to a traditional security having less volatility and more advantageous returns in periods of turbulence and down markets. But what should digital-asset...
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
Asset Management Giant GoldenTree Discloses $5.2M Investment in SushiSwap
GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday. The company, which has about $47 billion in assets under management, said it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%
London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
US CFTC as Crypto’s Regulatory Savior? Crypto Firms Might Not Like What They Get
Just because Rostin Behnam is the rare government official who can casually drop a comment that suggests a future explosion in bitcoin price, doesn’t mean he’s a crypto bro. The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is widely seen in crypto circles as a relatively friendly...
Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits
The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
Grayscale’s New Venture Aims to Capture Bear Market Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale is forming an investment vehicle that will help investors take advantage of the low prices of bitcoin mining infrastructures amid a continued crypto winter. The private co-investment vehicle, Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), will partner with digital asset mining and staking infrastructure firm Foundry for...
Celsius’ Top Execs Cashed Out $17M in Crypto Before Bankruptcy
CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 18:35 UTC): Corrects figures throughout based on documentation provided by CTO Nuke Goldstein’s lawyers, who showed that most of his apparent withdrawals were sent to other accounts at Celsius. Corrects range. CORRECTION (Oct. 6, 12:18 UTC): Corrects figure in the headline and first paragraph to $42...
UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
U.K. asset management firm Abrdn (ABDN) has joined the Hedera Governing Council to continue its exploration of tokenizing traditional assets. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company becomes the 27th member of the council that runs the Hedera blockchain-like public ledger. Like all other council members, Abrdn will run a Hedera network node.
