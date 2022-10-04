Read full article on original website
Simpson Files Lawsuit In Mercer County To Declare Safe-T Act Unconstitutional
Press Release from Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson:. A lawsuit was filed in the Mercer County Circuit Court, asking that HB 3653 (the SAFE-T Act) be held unconstitutional. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois by Grace Simpson in her capacity as State’s Attorney; it names Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief based upon the Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; violating victim’s rights; and violating bail bond provisions as set out in the Constitution.
City Awaits New Mural
What will be the design on the former “Welcome to Aledo” wall? The mural once adorned the former Gun Report building in downtown Aledo. The script has been cleared with a new one on the way says Mayor Chris Hagloch. The “Welcome to Aledo” mural was removed last...
County Receives Strategic Planning Grant
A state grant coming to Mercer County for countywide strategic planning. Kasi Henshaw serves as community development consultant for the Mercer County Board. Four community members and two county board members—Josh Frieden and Steve Moreland serve on the Prosperity Advisory Group.
Rockridge over Sherrard, Orion and Mercer County fall
The Prairie Central Hawks performed as advertised Friday night defeating the Mercer County Golden Eagles 53-6. The Eagles only score came in the 3rd quarter by Payton Sedam. The Golden Eagles struggled against a strong Prairie Central defense. Meanwhile, Sherrard held the lead for a short time, but fell to the Rockridge Rockets 35-21. Orion couldn’t catch up with Morrison falling 55-14.
Tigers Remain Undefeated in Conference Play; Eagles Fall to Elmwood
Sherrard continued to lead the Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division in volleyball with a straight set win over Riverdale Tuesday. The Tigers are now 10-0 in conference play. Elsewhere, Mercer County fell to Elmwood in three sets and Rockridge dropped a conference battle with Monmouth-Roseville. Elmwood def Mercer County...
