Press Release from Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson:. A lawsuit was filed in the Mercer County Circuit Court, asking that HB 3653 (the SAFE-T Act) be held unconstitutional. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois by Grace Simpson in her capacity as State’s Attorney; it names Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief based upon the Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; violating victim’s rights; and violating bail bond provisions as set out in the Constitution.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO