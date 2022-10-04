Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris
With this sustainability-focused accelerator, Techstars is hitting the reboot button. Going forward, the Paris team will focus exclusively on impact startups, with Raphaele Leyendecker acting as the managing director. Every year, Techstars Sustainability Paris plans to accept 24 startups across two batches. Companies receive $120,000 and hand out 6% of...
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
NME
Iron Maiden announce 2023 UK and European dates for ‘The Future Past Tour’
Iron Maiden have announced the first UK, Ireland and European dates of ‘The Future Past Tour’ 2023. The English metal band will kick off their six-date UK run of shows in Glasgow (June 26), stopping off in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham, before finishing up at London’s O2 on July 7.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
getnews.info
MContent appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
MContent expands leadership team to emphasize the streaming business. Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer-facing streaming platform. Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 i integration across all product verticals. Oct 6, 2022 – Dubai, UAE – MContent, the world’s first...
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus
SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/ TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
Play in a New Light – CORSAIR Partners with Nanoleaf to Bring Smarter Home Integration to iCUE
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem.* Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels** – to fit their unique vibe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005565/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem. Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels – to fit their unique vibe. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
getnews.info
Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA® with attune, a Rizing Company
Hela Apparel Holdings announced the go-live of SAP S/4HANA® Fashion and Vertical Business, using the attune Fashion Suite™ to digitalize end-to-end business processes. Hela partnered with attune, a Rizing company, to accelerate the implementation while incorporating leading practices in order-to-cash, procurement, production, and finance business processes across its business in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt.
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
