This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Choctoberfest 2022
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Two suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Pennsylvania man wanted for homicide arrested by Wheeling Police
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide case in York, Pennsylvania they said in a press release Friday. Police were executing a search warrant on an unrelated matter in the 1300 block of McColloch Street Thursday morning. After making entry, officers located 39-year-old Kenneth Ray of […]
abc27.com
Man arrested for criminal homicide after fatal Harrisburg teen shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lemar Lester, 19, was arrested by Harrisburg Bureau Police on Thursday, Oct. 6, in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Harrisburg on Sept. 27. The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street. The victim was...
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County continue to look for 2 shooters who injured 16-year-old at hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County continue to look for two shooters after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area around the Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township. Police said the victim was in a second-floor...
More than 3,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl seized during Harrisburg drug bust: AG
Fifteen people were arrested and roughly 3,300 doses of heroin and fentanyl seized during an extensive Dauphin County drug trafficking investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said. In addition to the fentanyl and heroin mixture, investigators found 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms and about $100,000 in...
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
wdac.com
Lancaster County Man Gets Prison Sentence
LANCASTER – A jury in Lancaster County Court convicted a Lititz man of sexually assaulting two minor victims between 2008 and 2011. 55-year-old Shane Richardson was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault. He was sentenced to 4 ½ to 17 years in prison. In January 2021, the victims reported to Manheim Township Police they had been assaulted by Richardson while living at his residence after their parents divorced and lost their home. Richardson was a family friend. Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families.
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
local21news.com
15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
Pa. State Police seized 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of meth in third quarter of 2022, stats show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs across the commonwealth during the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released Friday. Troopers...
WGAL
Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
Teen injured in shooting at central Pa. motel: police
A 16-year-old girl was shot while inside a Lancaster County motel room on Wednesday, according to police. Although her injuries were deemed serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The girl was inside a second-floor motel room at the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of...
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
FOX 43
