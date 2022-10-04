ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man wanted for homicide arrested by Wheeling Police

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide case in York, Pennsylvania they said in a press release Friday. Police were executing a search warrant on an unrelated matter in the 1300 block of McColloch Street Thursday morning. After making entry, officers located 39-year-old Kenneth Ray of […]
WHEELING, WV
WGAL

Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Man Gets Prison Sentence

LANCASTER – A jury in Lancaster County Court convicted a Lititz man of sexually assaulting two minor victims between 2008 and 2011. 55-year-old Shane Richardson was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault. He was sentenced to 4 ½ to 17 years in prison. In January 2021, the victims reported to Manheim Township Police they had been assaulted by Richardson while living at his residence after their parents divorced and lost their home. Richardson was a family friend. Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
