Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See Minnesota auditor candidates' stances on key issues
The under-the-radar campaign for state auditor is between DFL incumbent Julie Blaha and GOP challenger Ryan Wilson of Maple Grove. An early September poll found that the two are in a tight race with Blaha leading by one point. What, pray tell, does the State Auditor do? “The Office of...
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See 5th District candidates' stances on police reform, health care, more
Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is facing Republican newcomer Cicely Davis. Omar was first elected in 2018, when she became the first Somali-American lawmaker in...
mprnews.org
Minnesota universities compete to get most students voting in midterm election
Democracy Cup is a collegiate competition that highlights the Minnesota college or university with the highest percentage of students who vote in midterm and presidential elections. It was started in 2018 by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and LeadMN, an organization that helps Minnesotans in two-year college programs transform...
mprnews.org
COVID's September plateau continues into October
Last week we reported that Minnesota has averaged five COVID-19-related deaths every day since May. For the most recent complete week of data, ending Sept. 15, that average ticked up to just over six deaths per day. Low relative to other points in the pandemic, but still far too many.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See 6th District candidates' stances on guns, abortion, more
Democratic candidate Jeanne Hendricks is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Emmer in Minnesota’s 6th District U.S. House race. The four-term GOP incumbent, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, is reportedly in another contest: a three-way race in the House Republican Caucus to become the Majority Whip in the upcoming Congress. But first, he’ll have to win the seat on Nov. 8.
mprnews.org
Minnesota sues Fleet Farm over ‘dangerous’ firearm sales
Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday that the state has filed a civil lawsuit against retailer Fleet Farm, alleging that stores in the state missed red flags and negligently sold firearms to people who intended to resell them illegally. In its complaint, the state alleges that four Fleet Farm retailers...
mprnews.org
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
mprnews.org
Future of Mississippi River dams in Twin Cities up for discussion again
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to restart a study charting the future of the Mississippi River gorge between Minneapolis and St. Paul, after barge traffic on that stretch of the river ended in 2015. There are three lock and dam structures along that part of the Mississippi,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Governor candidates out and about, but still hard to find
Election Day is about a month away, and get-out-the-vote efforts are picking up. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican nominee Scott Jensen are out and about. But where the top candidates are showing up, who they’re talking to and what they’re saying? That’s becoming harder to track — in many cases for strategic reasons.
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: St. Paul gallery presents art from three Native artists
Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Nation, recommends “Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads” at the Gordon Parks Gallery on the Metro State University campus in St. Paul. Curated by professor and gallery director Erica Rasmussen, the exhibit features three artists, from Minnesota and Wisconsin; Walter...
mprnews.org
DNR aims to capture hunter observations for science
Deer hunters often spend hours in the woods sometimes over several days, waiting for deer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes what hunters see as they wait can be valuable data to help manage the deer population. "This allows hunters to become actively involved in deer management in Minnesota,”...
mprnews.org
Pandemic bonus notices include personal note from Walz
Email notices alerting more than one million people of their pandemic front-line worker bonuses prominently feature DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s name and role in authorizing them. The notices sent Wednesday begin with “A MESSAGE FROM GOVERNOR TIM WALZ” in bolded letters and offer a personal thank you. The notes go on to say that he “was honored to sign a bill to recognize workers like you for being on the front lines of the pandemic” and how he is “inspired by your work.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mprnews.org
Republican candidate for Minn. secretary of state now says she'll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state now says she will accept the results of the 2022 election, assuming it doesn't end up so close to require a recount. Kim Crockett declined to say whether she would accept the election results when asked at a debate last Sunday. “Given...
mprnews.org
The best of Minnesota writers on stage for Talking Volumes
Writers come to the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul from all over the world for Talking Volumes. The experience is always intimate and energetic. But hometown authors might have the most fun. For this special edition of Big Books and Bold Ideas, host Kerri Miller takes a look back at...
mprnews.org
Minnehaha Creek is gone: Twin Cities, SW Minnesota now in extreme drought
Thursday’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows extreme drought has returned to the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. The extreme drought area (in red above) covers most of the central and southern Twin Cities southwest along the Minnesota River to the northeast of Mankato near St. Peter. Extreme drought also covers parts of southwestern Minnesota centered on Lyon County and Marshall.
mprnews.org
Overcoming barriers to improving the mental health of Minnesota farmers
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control shows, in 2021, nearly 60 percent of Minnesota’s gun suicides happened in greater Minnesota. And to help — just last week the state department of health lead a training on mental health for faith leaders. But what more is needed? And what do political candidates and policy makers need to know about people’s lives in rural Minnesota?
mprnews.org
Two Minneapolis writers short-listed for National Book Awards
Minnesota talent claimed an outsized presence in the list of National Book Awards finalists, released Tuesday. Among the finalists are two Minneapolis writers and two Twin Cities presses. The short list from the National Book Foundation comprises five authors in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry and young...
mprnews.org
Pandemic-delayed 'Edward Tulane' opera premieres, feeling stronger
Two-and-a-half years ago, the challenges facing the creative team behind "Edward Tulane" were how to transform a story about a ceramic toy rabbit into a living breathing show. "It's tricky material for an opera," librettist Mark Campbell said back in 2020. He wrote the words for "Silent Night," "The Shining" and a host of other Minnesota Opera commissions. But adapting a young adult novel — Kate DiCamillo's "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — was something new.
mprnews.org
The climate change superstars few have heard about
There are about 6 million acres of peatlands in Minnesota — nearly 10% of our state. And it turns out, peat bogs have climate change fighting superpowers!. Chris Lenhart, a University of Minnesota professor and researcher for The Nature Conservancy, joined to tell us more about why peat bog restoration is critical as we face climate change.
mprnews.org
Drought deepens: Twin Cities still parched after the driest September on record.
Somebody, please turn the faucet back on. Drought is expanding and deepening across most of Minnesota. The Twin Cities recorded just .24” of rain last month. That’s the driest September on record going back to the late 1800s. And most Midwest locations have recorded a top 10 driest September on record according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.
Comments / 0