Soccer

BBC

C﻿helsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

