Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues
Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Nylander, Tavares & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at Alex Steeves’ background, both within the organization and prior to his signing. Second, I’ll share some not-surprising news (at least to me) that William Nylander is being tried out at the center – at least until John Tavares returns.
RELEASE: Oilers assign Pickard to Bakersfield, release Virtanen from PTO
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their camp roster by two on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, while forward Jake Virtanen was released from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers roster now sits at 30 players...
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Ranking the NHL top 20 wingers for the 2022-23 season from Nikita Kucherov to Gabriel Landeskog
The wing position in hockey is an exciting one. While centers typically play a more responsible, well-rounded game, wings can get away with focusing more on the offensive side, jumping up early in the rush and generating chances. This is why it comes as no surprise that some of the...
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Critical the Oilers Start Looking At Evan Bouchard Contract ASAP
Evan Bouchard is poised to have a massive season for the Edmonton Oilers. Ready to take another step from his break-out 2021-22 campaign, the Oilers are likely to move Bouchard to the top spot on the team’s power play, plus play him in elevated minutes as he gets more comfortable in the NHL and against tougher competition. That means Bouchard will have had two years of strong results and be in a good position to capitalize financially.
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Report: Canucks used Nugent-Hopkins contract as a comparable in Bo Horvat negotiations
Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli popped onto Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver on Monday to chat all things Canucks and the National Hockey League on Canucks Central with Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah. Canucks captain Bo Horvat is entering the final season of his current contract and is eligible to...
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague
The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series on Friday in Prague. The teams will also play on Saturday at the same venue, O2 Arena.
Brad Treliving spoke about Johnny Gaudreau, Darryl Sutter and the Flames locker room on Spittin Chiclets
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was interviewed on the “Spittin Chiclets” podcast on Tuesday. The winner of the 2022 off-season sat down for a lengthy 45-minute interview where he discussed the off-season, the dressing room, working in Arizona with Don Maloney and bringing in Darryl Sutter to coach the team.
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
